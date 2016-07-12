Uses Email Builder to inline css into HTML tags, send tests to Litmus, and send test emails to yourself.
Example:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<!-- styles will be inlined -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../css/styles.css">
<!-- styles will be embedded -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="../css/otherStyles.css" data-embed>
<!-- link tag will be preserved and styles will not be inlined or embedded -->
<link href='http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans' rel='stylesheet' type='text/css' data-embed-ignore>
<!-- styles will be inlined -->
<style>
p { color: red; }
</style>
<!-- styles will be embedded -->
<style data-embed>
h1 { color: black; }
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Heading</h1>
<p>Body</p>
</body>
</html>
You can see an example setups below
Install this gulp plugin next to your project's gulpfile with:
npm install gulp-email-builder
Then add this line to your project's
gulp.js gulp:
var emailBuilder = require('gulp-email-builder');
Place this in your gulp file.
gulp.task('emailBuilder', function() {
return gulp.src(['./example/html/*.html'])
.pipe(emailBuilder(options).build())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./example/dist/'));
});
Besides the main
emailBuilder(options).build() function, the
email-builder-core methods are exposed so users can use them on an individual basis.
Example
...
.pipe(emailBuilder(options).sendEmailTest())
...
View Email Builder options for all available options.
var EmailBuilder = require('gulp-email-builder');
var options = { encodeSpecialChars: true }
var builder = EmailBuilder(options);
gulp.task('emailBuilder', function() {
return gulp.src(['./example/html/*.html'])
.pipe(builder.build())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./example/dist/'));
});
If you're having issues with Litmus taking forever to load a test or the title of the test is showing up as "No Subject", it is most likely an issue with the Litmus API. You can check the Litmus status page to find out if they're having any issues. If that's not the case, submit an issue and we'll look into further.
Thanks to all contributors for helping out.