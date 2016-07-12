Uses Email Builder to inline css into HTML tags, send tests to Litmus, and send test emails to yourself.

Example:

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "../css/styles.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "../css/otherStyles.css" data-embed > < link href = 'http://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans' rel = 'stylesheet' type = 'text/css' data-embed-ignore > < style > p { color : red; } </ style > < style data-embed > h1 { color : black; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 > Heading </ h1 > < p > Body </ p > </ body > </ html >

Getting Started

Install this gulp plugin next to your project's gulpfile with: npm install gulp-email-builder

Then add this line to your project's gulp.js gulp:

var emailBuilder = require ( 'gulp-email-builder' );

Documentation

Place this in your gulp file.

gulp.task( 'emailBuilder' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ './example/html/*.html' ]) .pipe(emailBuilder(options).build()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './example/dist/' )); });

Other available methods

Besides the main emailBuilder(options).build() function, the email-builder-core methods are exposed so users can use them on an individual basis.

emailBuilder(options).inlineCss()

emailBuilder(options).sendEmailTest()

emailBuilder(options).sendLitmusTest()

Example

... .pipe(emailBuilder(options).sendEmailTest()) ...

Options

View Email Builder options for all available options.

Complete Example

var EmailBuilder = require ( 'gulp-email-builder' ); var options = { encodeSpecialChars : true } var builder = EmailBuilder(options); gulp.task( 'emailBuilder' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ './example/html/*.html' ]) .pipe(builder.build()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './example/dist/' )); });

Troubleshooting

If you're having issues with Litmus taking forever to load a test or the title of the test is showing up as "No Subject", it is most likely an issue with the Litmus API. You can check the Litmus status page to find out if they're having any issues. If that's not the case, submit an issue and we'll look into further.

Contributors

Thanks to all contributors for helping out.

License

MIT