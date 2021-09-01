A plugin to compile Elm files with Gulp (or other Vinyl sources). The latest version (0.8.x) only supports Elm 0.19, use 0.7.x to compile earlier versions of Elm.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var elm = require('gulp-elm');
gulp.task('elm', function(){
return gulp.src('src/Main.elm')
.pipe(elm({ optimize: true }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
gulp.task('elm-bundle', function(){
return gulp.src('src/**/Main.elm')
.pipe(elm.bundle('bundle.js', { optimize: true }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
elm(options) /
elm.make(options)
compile elm files.
elm (default:
"node_modules/.bin/elm" if it exists, otherwise
"elm")
elm executable file.
cwd (default: current working directory)
The working directory in which to execute
elm (this should be the directory with
elm.json).
filetype (default:
"js")
elm output file type.
"js" (or
"javascript") or
"html".
optimize (default:
false)
add
--optimize option to
elm
debug (default:
false)
add
--debug option to
elm
elm.bundle(output, options)
compile and bundle elm files into a single file.
you must pass the name of the output file
elm (default:
"node_modules/.bin/elm" if it exists, otherwise
"elm")
elm executable file.
cwd (default: current working directory)
The working directory in which to execute
elm (this should be the directory with
elm.json).
optimize (default:
false)
add
--optimize option to
elm
debug (default:
false)
add
--debug option to
elm
cwd option
debug option for Elm 0.18