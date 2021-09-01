A plugin to compile Elm files with Gulp (or other Vinyl sources). The latest version (0.8.x) only supports Elm 0.19, use 0.7.x to compile earlier versions of Elm.

Example

var gulp = require('gulp'); var elm = require('gulp-elm'); gulp.task('elm', function(){ return gulp.src('src/Main.elm') .pipe(elm({ optimize: true })) .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/')); }); gulp.task('elm-bundle', function(){ return gulp.src('src/**/Main.elm') .pipe(elm.bundle('bundle.js', { optimize: true })) .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/')); });

API

compile elm files.

options

elm (default: "node_modules/.bin/elm" if it exists, otherwise "elm" ) elm executable file.

cwd (default: current working directory) The working directory in which to execute elm (this should be the directory with elm.json ).

filetype (default: "js" ) elm output file type. "js" (or "javascript" ) or "html" .

optimize (default: false ) add --optimize option to elm

debug (default: false ) add --debug option to elm

compile and bundle elm files into a single file.

output

you must pass the name of the output file

options

elm (default: "node_modules/.bin/elm" if it exists, otherwise "elm" ) elm executable file.

cwd (default: current working directory) The working directory in which to execute elm (this should be the directory with elm.json ).

optimize (default: false ) add --optimize option to elm

debug (default: false ) add --debug option to elm

Changes