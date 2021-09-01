openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gulp-elm

by gulp-elm
0.8.2 (see all)

Gulp plugin that compiles Elm files to JavaScript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

575

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-elm

Build Status

A plugin to compile Elm files with Gulp (or other Vinyl sources). The latest version (0.8.x) only supports Elm 0.19, use 0.7.x to compile earlier versions of Elm.

Example

var gulp = require('gulp');
var elm  = require('gulp-elm');

gulp.task('elm', function(){
  return gulp.src('src/Main.elm')
    .pipe(elm({ optimize: true }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});

gulp.task('elm-bundle', function(){
  return gulp.src('src/**/Main.elm')
    .pipe(elm.bundle('bundle.js', { optimize: true }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});

API

elm(options) / elm.make(options)

compile elm files.

options

  • elm (default: "node_modules/.bin/elm" if it exists, otherwise "elm")

    elm executable file.

  • cwd (default: current working directory)

    The working directory in which to execute elm (this should be the directory with elm.json).

  • filetype (default: "js")

    elm output file type.

    "js" (or "javascript") or "html".

  • optimize (default: false)

    add --optimize option to elm

  • debug (default: false)

    add --debug option to elm

elm.bundle(output, options)

compile and bundle elm files into a single file.

output

you must pass the name of the output file

options

  • elm (default: "node_modules/.bin/elm" if it exists, otherwise "elm")

    elm executable file.

  • cwd (default: current working directory)

    The working directory in which to execute elm (this should be the directory with elm.json).

  • optimize (default: false)

    add --optimize option to elm

  • debug (default: false)

    add --debug option to elm

Changes

  • 0.8.2
    • Update confusing error message (fixes #46, thanks @barbeque!)
  • 0.8.1
    • Fix error when compiling file with no output (fixes #37)
  • 0.8.0
    • Elm 0.19 support (drops support for Elm 0.18 and lower)
    • Thanks to @vodik from @sangoma for help with this upgrade!
  • 0.7.3
    • Support Gulp 4 and Node.js 10
  • 0.7.x
    • Add cwd option
  • 0.6.x
    • Add debug option for Elm 0.18

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial