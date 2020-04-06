ejs plugin for gulp

Usage

First, install gulp-ejs as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-ejs

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var ejs = require ( "gulp-ejs" ) gulp.src( "./templates/*.ejs" ) .pipe(ejs({ msg : "Hello Gulp!" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ))

Watch mode error handling (for gulp v3 or below)

If you want to use gulp-ejs in a watch/livereload task, you may want to avoid gulp exiting on error when, for instance, a partial file is ENOENT or an ejs syntax error.

Here's an example on how to make it work:

var ejs = require ( 'gulp-ejs' ) var log = require ( 'fancy-log' ) gulp.src( './templates/*.ejs' ) .pipe(ejs({ msg : 'Hello Gulp!' }).on( 'error' , log)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ))

This will make gulp log the error and continue normal execution.

Please note that you don't need to do this for Gulp v4.

Accessing the ejs object

The ejs object is also exported and you can use it to configure ejs:

const ejs = require ( 'gulp-ejs' ) ejs.__EJS__.fileLoader = function ( ) { }

Note: As of version 4, the exported ejs object was renamed from ejs to __EJS__ .

Async rendering (requires runtime support)

Since ejs v2.5.8 added support for promise/async-await renderFile , you can now use this option with gulp-ejs v4.1.0.

You can use async/await in your ejs templates by passing { async: true } in the ejs options hash:

const ejs = require ( 'gulp-ejs' ) async function foobar ( ) { } gulp.src( './templates/*.ejs' ) .pipe(ejs({ foobar }, { async : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ))

Then in your templates use await to call async functions. Here's an example:

<%= await foobar() %>

API

data

Type: hash Default: {}

A hash object where each key corresponds to a variable in your template.

Note: As of v1.2.0 , file.data is supported as a way of passing data into ejs. See this. If both file.data and data are passed, they are merged ( data works as default for ejs options and file.data overrides it.)

options

Type: hash Default: {}

A hash object for ejs options.

For more info on ejs options, check the project's documentation.

Renaming file extensions

As of version 4, the third api parameter settings was removed. You can no longer provide an extension. This is because it falls out of the scope of gulp-ejs . So if you need to save the file with a different extension you can use gulp-rename.

Here's an example for template files with .ejs extension that are rendered into .html files:

const ejs = require ( 'gulp-ejs' ) const rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ) gulp.src( './templates/*.ejs' ) .pipe(ejs({ title : 'gulp-ejs' })) .pipe(rename({ extname : '.html' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ))

License

MIT License