ejs plugin for gulp
First, install
gulp-ejs as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-ejs
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var ejs = require("gulp-ejs")
gulp.src("./templates/*.ejs")
.pipe(ejs({
msg: "Hello Gulp!"
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"))
If you want to use
gulp-ejs in a watch/livereload task, you may want to avoid gulp exiting on error when, for instance, a partial file is
ENOENT or an ejs syntax error.
Here's an example on how to make it work:
var ejs = require('gulp-ejs')
var log = require('fancy-log')
gulp.src('./templates/*.ejs')
.pipe(ejs({
msg: 'Hello Gulp!'
}).on('error', log))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
This will make gulp log the error and continue normal execution.
Please note that you don't need to do this for Gulp v4.
The ejs object is also exported and you can use it to configure ejs:
const ejs = require('gulp-ejs')
ejs.__EJS__.fileLoader = function () { /* custom file loader */ }
Note: As of version 4, the exported ejs object was renamed from
ejs to
__EJS__.
Since ejs v2.5.8 added support for promise/async-await
renderFile, you can now use this option with gulp-ejs v4.1.0.
You can use async/await in your ejs templates by passing
{ async: true } in the ejs options hash:
const ejs = require('gulp-ejs')
async function foobar() { /* async task */ }
gulp.src('./templates/*.ejs')
.pipe(ejs({ foobar }, { async: true }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
Then in your templates use
await to call async functions. Here's an example:
<%= await foobar() %>
Type:
hash
Default:
{}
A hash object where each key corresponds to a variable in your template.
Note: As of
v1.2.0,
file.data is supported as a way of passing data into ejs. See this. If both
file.data and
data are passed, they are merged (
data works as default for ejs options and
file.data overrides it.)
Type:
hash
Default:
{}
A hash object for ejs options.
For more info on
ejs options, check the project's documentation.
As of version 4, the third api parameter
settings was removed. You can no longer provide an extension. This is because it falls out of the scope of
gulp-ejs. So if you need to save the file with a different extension you can use gulp-rename.
Here's an example for template files with
.ejs extension that are rendered into
.html files:
const ejs = require('gulp-ejs')
const rename = require('gulp-rename')
gulp.src('./templates/*.ejs')
.pipe(ejs({ title: 'gulp-ejs' }))
.pipe(rename({ extname: '.html' }))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))