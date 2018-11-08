Deprecated

The Dust project is no longer maintained.

Precompile Dust templates

Issues with the output should be reported on the Dust issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const dust = require ( 'gulp-dust' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src( 'templates/list.html' ) .pipe(dust()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

API

options

Type: Object

name

Type: Function

Default: Filename ( templates/list.html => list )

You can override the default behavior by supplying a function which gets the current File object and is expected to return the name.

Example:

dust({ name : file => 'custom' });

config

Type: Object

Default: {whitespace: false, amd: false, cjs: false}

Corresponds to dust.config . Use it to override any dust configuration value.

whitespace

Type: boolean

Default: false

Preserve whitespace.

amd

Type: boolean

Default: false

Compile as AMD modules.

cjs

Type: boolean

Default: false

Compile as CommonJS modules.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus