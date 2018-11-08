openbase logo
Precompile Dust templates

Deprecated!
The Dust project is no longer maintained.

Readme

Deprecated

The Dust project is no longer maintained.

gulp-dust Build Status

Precompile Dust templates

Issues with the output should be reported on the Dust issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-dust

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const dust = require('gulp-dust');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('templates/list.html')
        .pipe(dust())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

API

dust([options])

options

Type: Object

name

Type: Function
Default: Filename (templates/list.html => list)

You can override the default behavior by supplying a function which gets the current File object and is expected to return the name.

Example:

dust({
    name: file => 'custom'
});
config

Type: Object
Default: {whitespace: false, amd: false, cjs: false}

Corresponds to dust.config. Use it to override any dust configuration value.

whitespace

Type: boolean
Default: false

Preserve whitespace.

amd

Type: boolean
Default: false

Compile as AMD modules.

cjs

Type: boolean
Default: false

Compile as CommonJS modules.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

