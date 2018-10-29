Gulp plugin for generic DOM manipulation.

This Gulp plugin is a simple wrapper around jsdom making it possible to run DOM operations on any inbound HTML.

This can be used for several things in a build process. Some examples:

Installation

$ npm install gulp-dom

Basic example

Example on adding a data attribute with a version number on the body tag of a HTML document:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), dom = require ( 'gulp-dom' ); gulp.task( 'html' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(dom( function ( ) { return this .querySelectorAll( 'body' )[ 0 ].setAttribute( 'data-version' , '1.0' ); })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './public/' )); });

Usage

The plugin has only one method which takes two attributes:

mutator

Type: function

The first attribute is required and is a mutator function. This is where you put the code which you want to run and manipulate the HTML.

The plugin will take the provided HTML and parse it into a DOM document. The DOM document is then set as this on the mutator function.

A value must be returned by the mutator function and it is this returned value which will be passed on to the next step in the gulp chain.

Example of basic mutator function:

dom( function ( ) { this .getElementById( 'foo' ).setAttribute( 'class' , 'bar' ); return this ; });

By default it is expected that the mutator function returns a DOM document, but any String value can be returned. If the default is being used, the returned DOM document will be serialized into a HTML document.

If the mutator function shall return something else than a DOM document its important that serialization is turned off. Please see the serialize attribute for further information.

serialize

Type: Boolean

By default the pugin assume that the returned value form the mutator function is a DOM document and will then serialize the value into HTML document.

This attribute turns this serialization on and off. By providing no value or true the returned value of the mutator function will be serialized. By providing false the returned value of the mutator function will not be serialized.

If the returned value of the mutator function is a String this values should be set to false .

Example of mutator function which returns the content of a inline script tag as a String :

dom( function ( ) { return this .querySelectorAll( 'script:not([src])' )[ 0 ].innerHTML; }, false )

A note on jsdom

This plugin wraps jsdom. Though, this plugin does not enable all features provided by jsdom. The sole purpose for jsdom in this plugin is to parse a HTML document into a DOM so we can run operations on it.

Features such as injecting scripts into the DOM which jsdom can do is not enabled in this plugin.

Tests

$ npm test

Tests are written in mocha.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 - Trygve Lie - post@trygve-lie.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.