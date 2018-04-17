Use gulp with documentation to generate great documentation for your JavaScript projects.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-documentation
Documentation stream intended for use within the gulp system.
Parameters
format string? format - one of 'html', 'md', or 'json' (optional, default
md)
options Object documentation options - the same as given to documentation
options.filename string custom filename for md or json output
formatterOptions Object output options - same as given to documentation
formatterOptions.name Object if format is HTML, specifies the name of the project
Examples
var gulpDocumentation = require('gulp-documentation');
var gulp = require('gulp');
// Out of the box, you can generate JSON, HTML, and Markdown documentation
gulp.task('documentation-readme-example', function () {
// Generating README documentation
return gulp.src('./index.js')
.pipe(gulpDocumentation('md'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('md-documentation'));
});
// Generating a pretty HTML documentation site
gulp.task('documentation-html-example', function () {
return gulp.src('./index.js')
.pipe(gulpDocumentation('html'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('html-documentation'));
});
// Generating raw JSON documentation output
gulp.task('documentation-json-example', function () {
return gulp.src('./index.js')
.pipe(gulpDocumentation('json'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('json-documentation'));
});
// Generate documentation for multiple files using normal glob syntax.
// Note that this generates one documentation output, so that it can
// easily cross-reference and use types.
gulp.task('documentation-multiple-files', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/*.js')
.pipe(gulpDocumentation('md'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('md-documentation'));
});
// If you're using HTML documentation, you can specify additional 'name'
// and 'version' options
gulp.task('documentation-html-options', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/*.js')
.pipe(gulpDocumentation('html', {}, {
name: 'My Project',
version: '1.0.0'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('html-documentation'));
});
// Document non-JavaScript files with JSDoc comments using polyglot: true
gulp.task('documentation-for-cplusplus', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/*.cpp')
.pipe(gulpDocumentation('html', { polyglot: true }, {
name: 'My Project',
version: '1.0.0'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('html-documentation'));
});
Returns stream.Transform