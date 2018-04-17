openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gulp-documentation

by documentationjs
3.2.1 (see all)

Use gulp with documentation to generate great documentation for your JavaScript projects.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

412

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-documentation

Circle CI Greenkeeper badge

Use gulp with documentation to generate great documentation for your JavaScript projects.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-documentation

API

documentation

Documentation stream intended for use within the gulp system.

Parameters

  • format string? format - one of 'html', 'md', or 'json' (optional, default md)
  • options Object documentation options - the same as given to documentation
    • options.filename string custom filename for md or json output
  • formatterOptions Object output options - same as given to documentation
    • formatterOptions.name Object if format is HTML, specifies the name of the project

Examples

var gulpDocumentation = require('gulp-documentation');
var gulp = require('gulp');
//  Out of the box, you can generate JSON, HTML, and Markdown documentation
gulp.task('documentation-readme-example', function () {
  // Generating README documentation
  return gulp.src('./index.js')
    .pipe(gulpDocumentation('md'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('md-documentation'));
});

// Generating a pretty HTML documentation site
gulp.task('documentation-html-example', function () {
  return gulp.src('./index.js')
    .pipe(gulpDocumentation('html'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('html-documentation'));
});

// Generating raw JSON documentation output
gulp.task('documentation-json-example', function () {
  return gulp.src('./index.js')
    .pipe(gulpDocumentation('json'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('json-documentation'));
});

// Generate documentation for multiple files using normal glob syntax.
// Note that this generates one documentation output, so that it can
// easily cross-reference and use types.
gulp.task('documentation-multiple-files', function () {
  return gulp.src('./src/*.js')
    .pipe(gulpDocumentation('md'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('md-documentation'));
});


// If you're using HTML documentation, you can specify additional 'name'
// and 'version' options
gulp.task('documentation-html-options', function () {
  return gulp.src('./src/*.js')
    .pipe(gulpDocumentation('html', {}, {
      name: 'My Project',
      version: '1.0.0'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('html-documentation'));
});

// Document non-JavaScript files with JSDoc comments using polyglot: true
gulp.task('documentation-for-cplusplus', function () {
  return gulp.src('./src/*.cpp')
    .pipe(gulpDocumentation('html', { polyglot: true }, {
      name: 'My Project',
      version: '1.0.0'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('html-documentation'));
});

Returns stream.Transform

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial