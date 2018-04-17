Use gulp with documentation to generate great documentation for your JavaScript projects.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-documentation

API

documentation

Documentation stream intended for use within the gulp system.

Parameters

format string? format - one of 'html', 'md', or 'json' (optional, default md )

format - one of 'html', 'md', or 'json' (optional, default ) options Object documentation options - the same as given to documentation options.filename string custom filename for md or json output

documentation options - the same as given to documentation formatterOptions Object output options - same as given to documentation formatterOptions.name Object if format is HTML, specifies the name of the project

output options - same as given to documentation

Examples

var gulpDocumentation = require ( 'gulp-documentation' ); var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( 'documentation-readme-example' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './index.js' ) .pipe(gulpDocumentation( 'md' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'md-documentation' )); }); gulp.task( 'documentation-html-example' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './index.js' ) .pipe(gulpDocumentation( 'html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'html-documentation' )); }); gulp.task( 'documentation-json-example' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './index.js' ) .pipe(gulpDocumentation( 'json' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'json-documentation' )); }); gulp.task( 'documentation-multiple-files' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.js' ) .pipe(gulpDocumentation( 'md' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'md-documentation' )); }); gulp.task( 'documentation-html-options' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.js' ) .pipe(gulpDocumentation( 'html' , {}, { name : 'My Project' , version : '1.0.0' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'html-documentation' )); }); gulp.task( 'documentation-for-cplusplus' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.cpp' ) .pipe(gulpDocumentation( 'html' , { polyglot : true }, { name : 'My Project' , version : '1.0.0' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'html-documentation' )); });

Returns stream.Transform