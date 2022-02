docco plugin for gulp

WARNING

This is an early release - if you find bugs, please say so.

Install gulp-docco as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-docco

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var docco = require ( "gulp-docco" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.js" ) .pipe(docco()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './documentation-output' ))

That's it.

API

options

Additionally, we support passing an options object following the docco syntax:

var docco = require ( "gulp-docco" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.js" ) .pipe(docco(options)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './documentation-output' ))

Mainly of interest are the various embedded layouts (parallel, linear, classic), and custom template support.

We bypass some of docco internals in order to prevent it from manipulating files on its own - if something is broken, say so!

License

MIT License