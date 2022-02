Convert a buffer of files into a JSON representation of the directory structure using gulp

Usage

First, install gulp-directory-map as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-directory-map

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var directoryMap = require ( "gulp-directory-map" ); gulp.src( 'app/**/*.html' ) .pipe(directoryMap({ filename : 'urls.json' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' ));

Given this directory structure...

app |_nested-folder- 1 |_nested-folder- 1 - 1 |_index.html |_faq.html |_index.html |_nested-folder- 2 |_nested-folder- 2 - 1 |_index.txt |_index.html |_index.html |_index.txt

... this JSON object would be written to dist/urls.json :

{ "index.html" : "index.html" , "nested-folder-1" : { "faq.html" : "nested-folder-1/faq.html" , "index.html" : "nested-folder-1/index.html" , "nested-folder-1-1" : { "index.html" : "nested-folder-1/nested-folder-1-1/index.html" } }, "nested-folder-2" : { "index.html" : "nested-folder-2/index.html" } }

This is useful for mapping out a directory structure after passing files through a pre-processor, generating data to create navigation during build, and more. Have fun!

API

Type: String

Default: urls.json

The path to write the directory structure JSON file to.

Type: String Default: none

The a string to prepend to every url.

Given the directory structure above, specifiying prefix: 'prefixed-folder' would generate this JSON:

{ "prefixed-folder" : { "index.html" : "prefixed-folder/index.html" , "nested-folder-1" : { "faq.html" : "prefixed-folder/nested-folder-1/faq.html" , "index.html" : "prefixed-folder/nested-folder-1/index.html" , "nested-folder-1-1" : { "index.html" : "prefixed-folder/nested-folder-1/nested-folder-1-1/index.html" } }, "nested-folder-2" : { "index.html" : "prefixed-folder/nested-folder-2/index.html" } } }

License

MIT License

Thanks

Thanks to @hparra for creating the generator-gulp-plugin. It has lots of great examples and boilerplate setup, and was used to get this plugin bootstrapped.