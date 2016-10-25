run your node.js server and automatically restart with gulp.

gulp-develop-server is a development assistant for node.js server that runs the process and automatically restarts it when a file is modified.

installation

npm install gulp-develop-server --save-dev

usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), server = require ( 'gulp-develop-server' ); gulp.task( 'server:start' , function ( ) { server.listen( { path : './app.js' } ); }); gulp.task( 'server:restart' , function ( ) { gulp.watch( [ './app.js' ], server.restart ); });

api

###server.listen( options[, callback] )

options {Object}

path type: {String} example: './your_node_app.js' Your node application path. This option is required.

env type: {Object} default: { NODE_ENV: 'development' } (extends current process.env ) example: { PORT: 3000, NODE_ENV: 'production' } Environment settings of your server.

cwd type: {String} default: . example: path/to/my/project/ Current working directory of the child process

args type: {Array} your application's arguments

execArgv type: {Array} example: [ '--harmony' ] Run node process with this options.

delay type: {Number} default: 600 If this plugin does not receive an error from the server after options.delay seconds, assumes the server listening success. This option needs to adjust according to your application's initialize time. If this option set 0 , it will only check successMessage .

successMessage type: {RegExp} default: /^[Ss]erver listening/ If your application send the specific message by process.send method, this plugin assumes the server listening success.

errorMessage type: {RegExp} default: /[Ee]rror:/ If this plugin receives the specific error message that matched this RegExp at start-up, assumes the server has error.

killSignal type: {String} default: SIGTERM



callback( error )

###server.restart( [callback] ) / server.changed( [callback] )

callback( error )

###server( [options] )

Create a Transform stream. Restart the server at once when this stream gets files.

###server.kill( [signal, callback] )

Send kill signal to the server process.

signal {String}

callback( error )

###server.reset( [signal, callback] )

Send kill signal to the server process and reset the options to default.

signal {String}

callback( error )

more examples

####with gulp-livereload:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), server = require ( 'gulp-develop-server' ), livereload = require ( 'gulp-livereload' ); var options = { path : './apps/app.js' }; var serverFiles = [ './apps/app.js' , './routes/*.js' ]; gulp.task( 'server:start' , function ( ) { server.listen( options, livereload.listen ); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'server:start' ], function ( ) { function restart ( file ) { server.changed( function ( error ) { if ( ! error ) livereload.changed( file.path ); }); } gulp.watch( serverFiles ).on( 'change' , restart ); });

####with BrowserSync:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), server = require ( 'gulp-develop-server' ), bs = require ( 'browser-sync' ); var options = { server : { path : './apps/app.js' , execArgv : [ '--harmony' ] }, bs : { proxy : 'http://localhost:3000' } }; var serverFiles = [ './apps/app.js' , './routes/*.js' ]; gulp.task( 'server:start' , function ( ) { server.listen( options.server, function ( error ) { if ( ! error ) bs( options.bs ); }); }); gulp.task( 'server:restart' , function ( ) { server.restart( function ( error ) { if ( ! error ) bs.reload(); }); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'server:start' ], function ( ) { gulp.watch( serverFiles, [ 'server:restart' ] ) });

####use as a stream:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), server = require ( 'gulp-develop-server' ), bs = require ( 'browser-sync' ), coffee = require ( 'gulp-coffee' ); var options = { server : { path : './apps/app.js' , execArgv : [ '--harmony' ] }, bs : { proxy : 'http://localhost:3000' } }; var serverCoffee = [ './src/*.coffee' ]; gulp.task( 'server:start' , function ( ) { server.listen( options.server, function ( error ) { if ( ! error ) bs( options.bs ); }); }); gulp.task( 'server:restart' , function ( ) { gulp.src( serverCoffee ) .pipe( coffee() ) .pipe( gulp.dest( './apps' ) ) .pipe( server() ) .pipe( bs.reload({ stream : true }) ); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'server:start' ], function ( ) { gulp.watch( serverCoffee, [ 'server:restart' ] ); });

