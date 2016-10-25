run your node.js server and automatically restart with gulp.
gulp-develop-server is a development assistant for node.js server that runs the process and automatically restarts it when a file is modified.
npm install gulp-develop-server --save-dev
var gulp = require( 'gulp' ),
server = require( 'gulp-develop-server' );
// run server
gulp.task( 'server:start', function() {
server.listen( { path: './app.js' } );
});
// restart server if app.js changed
gulp.task( 'server:restart', function() {
gulp.watch( [ './app.js' ], server.restart );
});
###server.listen( options[, callback] )
options {Object}
path
'./your_node_app.js'
env
{ NODE_ENV: 'development' } (extends current
process.env)
{ PORT: 3000, NODE_ENV: 'production' }
cwd
.
path/to/my/project/
args
execArgv
[ '--harmony' ]
delay
600
options.delay seconds,
assumes the server listening success.
0, it will only check
successMessage.
successMessage
/^[Ss]erver listening/
process.send method,
this plugin assumes the server listening success.
errorMessage
/[Ee]rror:/
killSignal
SIGTERM
callback( error )
###server.restart( [callback] ) / server.changed( [callback] )
callback( error )
###server( [options] )
Create a
Transform stream.
Restart the server at once when this stream gets files.
###server.kill( [signal, callback] )
Send kill signal to the server process.
signal {String}
callback( error )
###server.reset( [signal, callback] )
Send kill signal to the server process and reset the options to default.
signal {String}
callback( error )
####with gulp-livereload:
var gulp = require( 'gulp' ),
server = require( 'gulp-develop-server' ),
livereload = require( 'gulp-livereload' );
var options = {
path: './apps/app.js'
};
var serverFiles = [
'./apps/app.js',
'./routes/*.js'
];
gulp.task( 'server:start', function() {
server.listen( options, livereload.listen );
});
// If server scripts change, restart the server and then livereload.
gulp.task( 'default', [ 'server:start' ], function() {
function restart( file ) {
server.changed( function( error ) {
if( ! error ) livereload.changed( file.path );
});
}
gulp.watch( serverFiles ).on( 'change', restart );
});
####with BrowserSync:
var gulp = require( 'gulp' ),
server = require( 'gulp-develop-server' ),
bs = require( 'browser-sync' );
var options = {
server: {
path: './apps/app.js',
execArgv: [ '--harmony' ]
},
bs: {
proxy: 'http://localhost:3000'
}
};
var serverFiles = [
'./apps/app.js',
'./routes/*.js'
];
gulp.task( 'server:start', function() {
server.listen( options.server, function( error ) {
if( ! error ) bs( options.bs );
});
});
// If server scripts change, restart the server and then browser-reload.
gulp.task( 'server:restart', function() {
server.restart( function( error ) {
if( ! error ) bs.reload();
});
});
gulp.task( 'default', [ 'server:start' ], function() {
gulp.watch( serverFiles, [ 'server:restart' ] )
});
####use as a stream:
var gulp = require( 'gulp' ),
server = require( 'gulp-develop-server' ),
bs = require( 'browser-sync' ),
coffee = require( 'gulp-coffee' );
var options = {
server: {
path: './apps/app.js',
execArgv: [ '--harmony' ]
},
bs: {
proxy: 'http://localhost:3000'
}
};
var serverCoffee = [
'./src/*.coffee'
];
gulp.task( 'server:start', function() {
server.listen( options.server, function( error ) {
if( ! error ) bs( options.bs );
});
});
// If server side's coffee files change, compile these files,
// restart the server and then browser-reload.
gulp.task( 'server:restart', function() {
gulp.src( serverCoffee )
.pipe( coffee() )
.pipe( gulp.dest( './apps' ) )
.pipe( server() )
.pipe( bs.reload({ stream: true }) );
});
gulp.task( 'default', [ 'server:start' ], function() {
gulp.watch( serverCoffee, [ 'server:restart' ] );
});