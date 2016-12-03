The gulp define module plugin produces modules from an input source. It allows other plugins to offload module definition to a separate plugin. For consistency, the input source should contain a single JavaScript expression and should not contain a trailing semicolon.

An example input file to create a callable module:

{ start : function ( ) {}, end : function ( ) {}, version : "1.0" }

Transformed to CommonJS/Node ( defineModule('commonjs') or defineModule('node') ):

module .exports = { start : function ( ) {}, end : function ( ) {}, version : "1.0" };

Transformed to AMD ( defineModule('amd') ):

define([], function ( ) { return { start : function ( ) {}, end : function ( ) {}, version : "1.0" }; });

Transformed to ES6 ( defineModule('es6') ):

export default { start : function ( ) {}, end : function ( ) {}, version : "1.0" };

Transformed to Hybrid ( defineModule('hybrid') ):

( function ( definition ) { if ( typeof exports === 'object' ) { module .exports = definition(); } else if ( typeof define === 'function' && define.amd) { define([], definition); } else { definition(); } })( function ( ) { return { start : function ( ) {}, end : function ( ) {}, version : "1.0" }; });

Transformed to Plain ( defineModule('plain') ):

{ start : function ( ) {}, end : function ( ) {}, version : "1.0" };

To use the module simply include it in your gulp pipeline:

var emberEmblem = require ( 'gulp-ember-emblem' ); var defineModule = require ( 'gulp-define-module' ); gulp.task( 'templates' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'client/templates/*.hbs' ]) .pipe(emberEmblem()) .pipe(defineModule( 'commonjs' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/templates/' )); });

API

type

Type: String

Default: bare

The desired output type. One of the following:

commonjs - Produce CommonJS modules

- Produce CommonJS modules node - Produce Node modules (alias for commonjs )

- Produce Node modules (alias for ) amd - Produce AMD modules

- Produce AMD modules es6 - Produce ES6 modules

- Produce ES6 modules hybrid - Produce hybrid modules that can be used in most environments

- Produce hybrid modules that can be used in most environments plain - Return an unmolested function definition

Type: Object

Default: {}

An object containing dependencies that should be imported for this module. This option is only supported for commonjs , node , amd , es6 and hybrid modules. For other systems, you will have to manage the dependency loading in another way.

The property name in the object should be the value of the variable that the dependency will be accessed from, and the property value should be the name of the dependency.

For instance, { Library: 'library' } will produce:

CommonJS/Node

var Library = Library || require ( 'library' ); module .exports = {};

AMD

define([ 'library' ], function ( Library ) { return {}; });

ES6

import Library from "library" ;

Hybrid

( function ( definition ) { if ( typeof exports === 'object' ) { module .exports = definition( require ( 'library' )); } else if ( typeof define === 'function' && define.amd) { define([ 'library' ], definition); } else { definition(Library); } })( function ( Library ) { return {}; });

Type: String

Default: false

Wrapper in which to wrap input modules. This wrapper will be processed through lodash.template with the following context:

gulp-handlebars, for instance, sets a wrapper of "Handlebars.template(<%= contents %>)" .

Type: Object or Function

Default: undefined

Extend the context that's used to process the wrapper. If you pass an object, it will simply be merged with the default context.

A function argument should have the signature function(context) { return {}; } . The default context will be passed to your function and you can return new values to add to the context. For instance, you can create complex definitions on a per-file basis.

defineModule( 'plain' , { wrapper : 'MyApp.templates["<%= templateName %>"] = <%= contents %>' , context : function ( context ) { var file = context.file; var name = path.relative(file.cwd, file.path) .slice( 0 , -path.extname(file.path).length) .split(path.sep).join( '.' ); return { templateName : name }; } })

This will result in a template file, app/view.js with an empty function, function() {} , being compiled to MyApp.templates["app.view"] = function() {}; .

Type: Function

Default: undefined

This option only works with defineModule('amd',...) and therefore has no effect on other module types.

This function receives the file path as argument and should return a name for the amd module. For example:

defineModule( 'amd' , { name : function ( filePath ) { return "moduleName" ; } })

If no naming function is present, an anonymous amd module will be created.

This can be used with Hogan, for example:

gulp.src( 'client/templates/**/*.mustache' ) .pipe(hoganCompiler()) .pipe(rename( function ( filePath ) { filePath.extname = '.mustache.js' }) .pipe(defineModule( 'amd' , { require : { Hogan : 'hogan' }, name : function ( filePath ) { return filePath.split(process.cwd() + '/' )[ 1 ].replace( '.js' , '' ) } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/templates/' ));

This will result in the following template file:

define( "build/templates/path/to/template.mustache" , [ "hogan" ], function ( Hogan ) { ... })

For gulp plugin developers

Plugin developers can pass options on to this plugin so that users don't have to define values that may be the most common setup for modules.

To do so set the defineModuleOptions on the file object. This object will be merged with options that users pass in to their defineModule pipe (user's options take precedence). It's recommended that if you define wrapper in these options, that you make it a single value from the context for usage simplicity.

For an example, see gulp-ember-emblem.

License

This project is distributed under the MIT license.