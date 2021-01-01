openbase logo
gd

gulp-debug

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Debug Vinyl file streams to see what files are run through your Gulp pipeline

Readme

gulp-debug Build Status

Debug Vinyl file streams to see what files are run through your Gulp pipeline

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-debug

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const debug = require('gulp-debug');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('foo.js')
        .pipe(debug({title: 'unicorn:'}))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

API

debug([options])

options

Type: Object

title

Type: string
Default: gulp-debug:

Give it a custom title so it's possible to distinguish the output of multiple instances logging at once.

minimal

Type: boolean
Default: true

By default only relative paths are shown. Turn off minimal mode to also show cwd, base, path.

The stat property will be shown when you run gulp in verbose mode: gulp --verbose.

showFiles

Type: boolean
Default: true

Print filenames.

showCount

Type: boolean
Default: true

Print the file count.

logger(message)

Type: Function
Default: fancy-log

Provide your own logging utility in place of fancy-log. The message is passed as a string in the first argument. Note that ANSI colors may be used in the message.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

