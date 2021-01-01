Debug Vinyl file streams to see what files are run through your Gulp pipeline
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-debug
const gulp = require('gulp');
const debug = require('gulp-debug');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('foo.js')
.pipe(debug({title: 'unicorn:'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
Type:
Object
Type:
string
Default:
gulp-debug:
Give it a custom title so it's possible to distinguish the output of multiple instances logging at once.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
By default only relative paths are shown. Turn off minimal mode to also show
cwd,
base,
path.
The
stat property will be shown when you run gulp in verbose mode:
gulp --verbose.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Print filenames.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Print the file count.
Type:
Function
Default:
fancy-log
Provide your own logging utility in place of fancy-log. The message is passed as a string in the first argument. Note that ANSI colors may be used in the message.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus