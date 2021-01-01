Debug Vinyl file streams to see what files are run through your Gulp pipeline

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const debug = require ( 'gulp-debug' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src( 'foo.js' ) .pipe(debug({ title : 'unicorn:' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) );

API

options

Type: Object

title

Type: string

Default: gulp-debug:

Give it a custom title so it's possible to distinguish the output of multiple instances logging at once.

minimal

Type: boolean

Default: true

By default only relative paths are shown. Turn off minimal mode to also show cwd , base , path .

The stat property will be shown when you run gulp in verbose mode: gulp --verbose .

showFiles

Type: boolean

Default: true

Print filenames.

showCount

Type: boolean

Default: true

Print the file count.

Type: Function

Default: fancy-log

Provide your own logging utility in place of fancy-log. The message is passed as a string in the first argument. Note that ANSI colors may be used in the message.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus