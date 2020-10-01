Sass plugin for Gulp, using the Dart Sass compiler.
Only Active LTS and Current releases are supported.
npm install gulp-dart-sass --save-dev
Something like this will compile your Sass files:
'use strict';
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sass = require('gulp-dart-sass');
gulp.task('sass', function () {
return gulp.src('./sass/**/*.scss')
.pipe(sass().on('error', sass.logError))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./css'));
});
gulp.task('sass:watch', function () {
gulp.watch('./sass/**/*.scss', ['sass']);
});
You can also compile synchronously, doing something like this:
'use strict';
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sass = require('gulp-dart-sass');
gulp.task('sass', function () {
return gulp.src('./sass/**/*.scss')
.pipe(sass.sync().on('error', sass.logError))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./css'));
});
gulp.task('sass:watch', function () {
gulp.watch('./sass/**/*.scss', ['sass']);
});
Pass in options just like you would for
node-sass; they will be passed along just as if you were using
dart-sass. Except for the
data option which is used by gulp-dart-sass internally. Using the
file option is also unsupported and results in undefined behaviour that may change without notice.
For example:
gulp.task('sass', function () {
return gulp.src('./sass/**/*.scss')
.pipe(sass({outputStyle: 'compressed'}).on('error', sass.logError))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./css'));
});
gulp-dart-sass can be used in tandem with gulp-sourcemaps to generate source maps for the Sass to CSS compilation. You will need to initialize gulp-sourcemaps prior to running
gulp-dart-sass and write the source maps after.
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
gulp.task('sass', function () {
return gulp.src('./sass/**/*.scss')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(sass().on('error', sass.logError))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./css'));
});
By default, gulp-sourcemaps writes the source maps inline in the compiled CSS files. To write them to a separate file, specify a path relative to the
gulp.dest() destination in the
sourcemaps.write() function.
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
gulp.task('sass', function () {
return gulp.src('./sass/**/*.scss')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(sass().on('error', sass.logError))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('./maps'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./css'));
});
gulp-dart-sass is a very light-weight wrapper around
dart-sass, which is a port of
Sass. Because of this, the issue you're having likely isn't a
gulp-dart-sass issue, but an issue with one of those projects.
If you have a feature request/question how Sass works/concerns on how your Sass gets compiled/errors in your compiling, it's likely a
dart-sass or
Sass issue and you should file your issue with one of those projects.
If you're having problems with the options you're passing in, it's likely a
dart-sass or
libsass issue and you should file your issue with one of those projects.
We may, in the course of resolving issues, direct you to one of these other projects. If we do so, please follow up by searching that project's issue queue (both open and closed) for your problem and, if it doesn't exist, filing an issue with them.