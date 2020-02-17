Gulp task for running cucumber.js features

Installation

npm install gulp-cucumber --save-dev

var cucumber = require ( 'gulp-cucumber' ); gulp.task( 'cucumber' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'features/*' ).pipe(cucumber({ 'steps' : 'features/steps/steps.js' , 'format' : 'summary' })); });

Be aware that options.steps and options.support both accept a glob pattern or array of glob patterns (grunt-style matching) if necessary.

gulp.task( 'cucumber' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( '*features/*' ).pipe(cucumber({ 'steps' : '*features/steps/*.js' , 'support' : '*features/support/*.js' })); });

You have to set options.steps and options.support for preventing caching these files by require.cache

options.format supports cucumbers standard output formats : summary , pretty (default), json , progress . You can use an array for multiple formats.

options.compiler supports cucumbers compiler. <file_extension>:<module_name>

You can use options.tags to specify range of scenarios for test suite, for example:

'tags' : '@auth,@profile' ,

This will run all scenarios tagged with @auth and all scenarios tagged with @profile. It can be string or array of strings. See more on tags here.

options.emitErrors will suppress the gulp error:

'emitErrors' : false

Running tests:

$ npm test

