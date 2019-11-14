Minify CSS with CSSO.
If you have any difficulties with the output of this plugin, please use the CSSO tracker.
With npm do:
npm install gulp-csso --save-dev
var gulp = require('gulp');
var csso = require('gulp-csso');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('./main.css')
.pipe(csso())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./out'));
});
gulp.task('development', function () {
return gulp.src('./main.css')
.pipe(csso({
restructure: false,
sourceMap: true,
debug: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./out'));
});
For backwards compatibility it can also be a
boolean. In this case, the
inverted value is set to
options.restructure
(e.g.
true becomes
{restructure: false}).
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
The default is to use structure minimization for maximum compression.
Pass
false instead if you want to disable this feature.
Type:
boolean
Default: depends on input file has a source map or not
Specify this to generate source map; by default a source map is generated only
if the input file has a source map. Pass
true to ensure that the source map
is generated or
false to disable this.
Alternatively, you can enable source maps support using gulp-sourcemaps:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var csso = require('gulp-csso');
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('main.css')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(csso())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./out'));
});
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Pass
true or a positive number (greater number for more details) to get some
debugging information about the minification process.
Type:
object
Default:
null
Usage data for advanced optimisations (read more in the CSSO documentation).
Pull requests are welcome. If you add functionality, then please add unit tests to cover it.
MIT © Ben Briggs