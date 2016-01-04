DEPRECATED. Use gulp-postcss instead.

Use tomorrow's CSS syntax, today. Via Gulp.

Issues with the output should be reported on cssnext issue tracker.

Install

npm install gulp-cssnext

Usage

var cssnext = require ( "gulp-cssnext" ) gulp.task( "stylesheets" , function ( ) { gulp.src( "src/stylesheets/index.css" ) .pipe(cssnext({ compress : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist/stylesheets" )) });

Options

Options are directly passed to cssnext, so checkout cssnext options directly.

Note: from option is by default automatically specified using gulp source.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.