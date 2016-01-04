openbase logo
gulp-cssnext

by Max Thirouin
1.0.1 (see all)

DEPRECATED. Use gulp-postcss instead.

Deprecated!
cssnext is now postcss-cssnext. gulp-cssnext is deprecated. Use gulp-postcss instead. See postcss-cssnext migration guide http://cssnext.io/postcss/

DEPRECATED. Use gulp-postcss instead.

gulp-cssnext

Use tomorrow's CSS syntax, today. Via Gulp.

Issues with the output should be reported on cssnext issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install gulp-cssnext

Usage

var cssnext = require("gulp-cssnext")

gulp.task("stylesheets", function() {
  gulp.src("src/stylesheets/index.css")
    .pipe(cssnext({
        compress: true
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/stylesheets"))
});

Options

Options are directly passed to cssnext, so checkout cssnext options directly.

Note: from option is by default automatically specified using gulp source.

Contributing

Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.

$ git clone https://github.com/cssnext/gulp-cssnext.git
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install
$ npm test

