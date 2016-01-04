Use tomorrow's CSS syntax, today. Via Gulp.
Issues with the output should be reported on cssnext issue tracker.
$ npm install gulp-cssnext
var cssnext = require("gulp-cssnext")
gulp.task("stylesheets", function() {
gulp.src("src/stylesheets/index.css")
.pipe(cssnext({
compress: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist/stylesheets"))
});
Options are directly passed to cssnext, so checkout cssnext options directly.
Note:
from option is by default automatically specified using gulp source.
Work on a branch, install dev-dependencies, respect coding style & run tests before submitting a bug fix or a feature.
$ git clone https://github.com/cssnext/gulp-cssnext.git
$ git checkout -b patch-1
$ npm install
$ npm test