CSSLint plugin for gulp 3
First, install
gulp-csslint as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-csslint
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var csslint = require('gulp-csslint');
gulp.task('css', function() {
gulp.src('client/css/*.css')
.pipe(csslint())
.pipe(csslint.formatter());
});
Type:
Object
If you pass
lookup: false, the local .csslintrc is not looked up automatically.
You can pass rule configuration as an object. See the list of rules by ID on the CSSLint wiki for valid rule IDs.
Any properties passed will be in addition to (or overwriting) the ones in .csslintrc (unless
lookup: false is passed).
gulp.src('client/css/*.css')
.pipe(csslint({
'shorthand': false
}))
.pipe(csslint.formatter());
Type:
String
You can also pass the path to your csslintrc file instead of a rule configuration object.
gulp.src('client/css/*.css')
.pipe(csslint('csslintrc.json'))
.pipe(csslint.formatter());
Adds the following properties to the file object:
file.csslint.success = true; // or false
file.csslint.report = {}; // The report from CSSLint after linting the file
Several formatters come built-in to CSSLint. To use one of these formatters, pass the name to
csslint.formatter.
For a list of all formatters supported by
csslint, see the csslint wiki.
gulp.task('lint', function() {
gulp.src('lib/*.css')
.pipe(csslint())
.pipe(csslint.formatter('junit-xml'));
Custom formatters can be provided by first adding a valid CSSLint-formatter, such as
csslint-stylish, then using it:
var csslint = require('gulp-csslint');
csslint.addFormatter('csslint-stylish');
gulp.task('lint', function() {
gulp.src('lib/*.css')
.pipe(csslint())
.pipe(csslint.formatter('stylish'))
});
You can provide the formatter by requiring it directly as well:
var csslint = require('gulp-csslint');
gulp.task('lint', function() {
gulp.src('lib/*.css')
.pipe(csslint())
.pipe(csslint.formatter(require('csslint-stylish')))
});
You can also provide an object with the following contract to implement your own formatter:
{
id: 'string', // Name passed to csslint.formatter
startFormat: function() {}, // Called before parsing any files, should return a string
startFormat: function() {}, // Called after parsing all files, should return a string
formatResult: function (results, filename, options) {} // Called with a results-object per file linted. Optionally called with a filename, and options passed to csslint.formatter(*formatter*, *options*)
}
You can also provide a function, which is called for each file linted with the same arguments as
formatResults.
You can also pass options to the built-in formatter, by passing a second option to
formatter.
gulp.task('lint', function() {
gulp.src('lib/*.css')
.pipe(csslint())
.pipe(csslint.formatter('junit-xml', options));
});
See the documentation for the formatters regarding what options they support.
This plugin supports one option outside of that, called
logger, allowing you to specify how to log out the report.
Default is using
process.stdout.write, but you can use e.g.
console.log, or
gutil.log.
gulp.task('lint', function() {
gulp.src('lib/*.css')
.pipe(csslint())
.pipe(csslint.formatter('junit-xml', {logger: console.log.bind(console)}));
});
gulp.task('lint', function() {
gulp.src('lib/*.css')
.pipe(csslint())
.pipe(csslint.formatter('junit-xml', {logger: gutil.log.bind(null, 'gulp-csslint:')}));
});
logger is called once for the starting format of the formatter, then once for each file containing violations, then
lastly once for the ending format. Instead of writing to
stdout, you can write to file using this option.
gulp.task('lint', function(cb) {
var fs = require('fs');
var output = '';
gulp.src('lib/*.css')
.pipe(csslint())
.pipe(csslint.formatter('junit-xml', {logger: function(str) { output += str; }}))
.on('end', function(err) {
if (err) return cb(err);
fs.writeFile('some/path/junit.xml', output, cb);
});
});
This functionality is only available when not using a custom formatting function.
Use the
csslint.addRule(rule) method to define custom rules that run in addition to the rules defined in the csslintrc file. See Working with Rules for details.
var csslint = require('gulp-csslint');
csslint.addRule({
// rule information
});
gulp.task('lint', function() {
gulp.src('lib/*.css')
.pipe(csslint())
.pipe(csslint.formatter())
});
Pipe the file stream to
csslint.failFormatter() to fail on errors.
var csslint = require('gulp-csslint');
gulp.task('lint', function() {
gulp.src('lib/*.css')
.pipe(csslint())
.pipe(csslint.formatter()) // Display errors
.pipe(csslint.formatter('fail')); // Fail on error (or csslint.failFormatter())
});