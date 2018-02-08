CSSLint plugin for gulp 3

Usage

First, install gulp-csslint as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-csslint

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var csslint = require ( 'gulp-csslint' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'client/css/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint()) .pipe(csslint.formatter()); });

API

ruleConfiguration

Type: Object

If you pass lookup: false , the local .csslintrc is not looked up automatically.

You can pass rule configuration as an object. See the list of rules by ID on the CSSLint wiki for valid rule IDs.

Any properties passed will be in addition to (or overwriting) the ones in .csslintrc (unless lookup: false is passed).

gulp.src( 'client/css/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint({ 'shorthand' : false })) .pipe(csslint.formatter());

csslintrc

Type: String

You can also pass the path to your csslintrc file instead of a rule configuration object.

gulp.src( 'client/css/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint( 'csslintrc.json' )) .pipe(csslint.formatter());

Results

Adds the following properties to the file object:

file.csslint.success = true ; file.csslint.report = {};

Using formatters

Several formatters come built-in to CSSLint. To use one of these formatters, pass the name to csslint.formatter .

For a list of all formatters supported by csslint , see the csslint wiki.

gulp.task( 'lint' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'lib/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint()) .pipe(csslint.formatter( 'junit-xml' ));

Custom formatters

Custom formatters can be provided by first adding a valid CSSLint-formatter, such as csslint-stylish , then using it:

var csslint = require ( 'gulp-csslint' ); csslint.addFormatter( 'csslint-stylish' ); gulp.task( 'lint' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'lib/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint()) .pipe(csslint.formatter( 'stylish' )) });

You can provide the formatter by requiring it directly as well:

var csslint = require ( 'gulp-csslint' ); gulp.task( 'lint' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'lib/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint()) .pipe(csslint.formatter( require ( 'csslint-stylish' ))) });

You can also provide an object with the following contract to implement your own formatter:

{ id : 'string' , startFormat : function ( ) {}, startFormat : function ( ) {}, formatResult : function ( results, filename, options ) {} }

You can also provide a function, which is called for each file linted with the same arguments as formatResults .

Formatter options

You can also pass options to the built-in formatter, by passing a second option to formatter .

gulp.task( 'lint' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'lib/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint()) .pipe(csslint.formatter( 'junit-xml' , options)); });

See the documentation for the formatters regarding what options they support.

This plugin supports one option outside of that, called logger , allowing you to specify how to log out the report. Default is using process.stdout.write , but you can use e.g. console.log , or gutil.log .

gulp.task( 'lint' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'lib/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint()) .pipe(csslint.formatter( 'junit-xml' , { logger : console .log.bind( console )})); });

gulp.task( 'lint' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'lib/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint()) .pipe(csslint.formatter( 'junit-xml' , { logger : gutil.log.bind( null , 'gulp-csslint:' )})); });

logger is called once for the starting format of the formatter, then once for each file containing violations, then lastly once for the ending format. Instead of writing to stdout , you can write to file using this option.

gulp.task( 'lint' , function ( cb ) { var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var output = '' ; gulp.src( 'lib/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint()) .pipe(csslint.formatter( 'junit-xml' , { logger : function ( str ) { output += str; }})) .on( 'end' , function ( err ) { if (err) return cb(err); fs.writeFile( 'some/path/junit.xml' , output, cb); }); });

This functionality is only available when not using a custom formatting function.

Custom rules

Use the csslint.addRule(rule) method to define custom rules that run in addition to the rules defined in the csslintrc file. See Working with Rules for details.

var csslint = require ( 'gulp-csslint' ); csslint.addRule({ }); gulp.task( 'lint' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'lib/*.css' ) .pipe(csslint()) .pipe(csslint.formatter()) });

Fail on errors

Pipe the file stream to csslint.failFormatter() to fail on errors.