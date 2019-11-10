Format CSS coding style with CSScomb.

If you have any difficulties with the output of this plugin, please use the CSScomb tracker.

Installation

npm install gulp-csscomb --save-dev

Example 1

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var csscomb = require ( 'gulp-csscomb' ); gulp.task( 'styles' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/styles/main.css' ) .pipe(csscomb()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/css' )); });

Example 2

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var $ = require ( 'gulp-load-plugins' )(); gulp.task( 'styles' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/styles/bootstrap.less' ) .pipe($.less({ strictMath : true })) .pipe($.autoprefixer([ 'Android 2.3' , 'Android >= 4' , 'Chrome >= 20' , 'Firefox >= 24' , 'Explorer >= 8' , 'iOS >= 6' , 'Opera >= 12' , 'Safari >= 6' ])) .pipe($.csscomb()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/css' )); });

If there is .csscomb.json file present in the same folder as the source file(s), or in the project root folder, gulp-csscomb will read config settings from it instead of default config.

You can also specify a pre-defined configuration. Ex.: csscomb('zen')

License

The MIT License (MIT) © Konstantin Tarkus (@koistya)