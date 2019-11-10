openbase logo
gc

gulp-csscomb

by Konstantin Tarkus
3.1.0 (see all)

CSScomb plugin for Gulp.js. Formats CSS according to a pre-defined coding style.

Readme

gulp-csscomb   Build Status Dependency Status Tips

Format CSS coding style with CSScomb.

If you have any difficulties with the output of this plugin, please use the CSScomb tracker.

🔥 Want to strengthen your core JavaScript skills and master ES6?
I would personally recommend this awesome ES6 course by Wes Bos.

Installation

npm install gulp-csscomb --save-dev

Example 1

var gulp = require('gulp');
var csscomb = require('gulp-csscomb');

gulp.task('styles', function() {
  return gulp.src('src/styles/main.css')
    .pipe(csscomb())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./build/css'));
});

Example 2

var gulp = require('gulp');
var $ = require('gulp-load-plugins')();

gulp.task('styles', function() {
  return gulp.src('src/styles/bootstrap.less')
    .pipe($.less({strictMath: true}))
    .pipe($.autoprefixer([
      'Android 2.3',
      'Android >= 4',
      'Chrome >= 20',
      'Firefox >= 24', // Firefox 24 is the latest ESR
      'Explorer >= 8',
      'iOS >= 6',
      'Opera >= 12',
      'Safari >= 6']))
    .pipe($.csscomb())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./build/css'));
});

If there is .csscomb.json file present in the same folder as the source file(s), or in the project root folder, gulp-csscomb will read config settings from it instead of default config.

You can also specify a pre-defined configuration. Ex.: csscomb('zen')

License

The MIT License (MIT) © Konstantin Tarkus (@koistya)

