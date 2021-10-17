openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gc

gulp-cssbeautify

by Jonathan Kemp
3.0.0 (see all)

Reindent and reformat CSS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-cssbeautify Build Status Coverage Status

CSS Beautify automatically formats your style to be consistent and easy to read

Given the following style:

.menu{color:red} .navigation{background-color:#333}

CSS Beautify will produce:

.menu {
    color: red
}

.navigation {
    background-color: #333
}

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-cssbeautify

Example

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    cssbeautify = require('gulp-cssbeautify');

gulp.task('css', function() {
    return gulp.src('./styles/*.css')
        .pipe(cssbeautify())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./styles/'));
});

With options:

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    cssbeautify = require('gulp-cssbeautify');

gulp.task('css', function() {
    return gulp.src('./styles/*.css')
        .pipe(cssbeautify({
            indent: '  ',
            openbrace: 'separate-line',
            autosemicolon: true
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./styles/'));
});

API

cssbeautify(options)

options.indent

Type: String
Default: '    '

Spaces to use for indentation.

options.openbrace

Type: String
Default: end-of-line
Values: end-of-line, separate-line

Defines the placement of open curly brace.

options.autosemicolon

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Always inserts a semicolon after the last ruleset.

License

MIT © Jonathan Kemp

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial