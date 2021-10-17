CSS Beautify automatically formats your style to be consistent and easy to read
Given the following style:
.menu{color:red} .navigation{background-color:#333}
CSS Beautify will produce:
.menu {
color: red
}
.navigation {
background-color: #333
}
Install with npm
npm install --save-dev gulp-cssbeautify
var gulp = require('gulp'),
cssbeautify = require('gulp-cssbeautify');
gulp.task('css', function() {
return gulp.src('./styles/*.css')
.pipe(cssbeautify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./styles/'));
});
With options:
var gulp = require('gulp'),
cssbeautify = require('gulp-cssbeautify');
gulp.task('css', function() {
return gulp.src('./styles/*.css')
.pipe(cssbeautify({
indent: ' ',
openbrace: 'separate-line',
autosemicolon: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./styles/'));
});
Type:
String
Default:
' '
Spaces to use for indentation.
Type:
String
Default:
end-of-line
Values:
end-of-line,
separate-line
Defines the placement of open curly brace.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Always inserts a semicolon after the last ruleset.
MIT © Jonathan Kemp