CSS Beautify automatically formats your style to be consistent and easy to read

Given the following style:

.menu { color :red} .navigation { background-color : #333 }

CSS Beautify will produce:

.menu { color : red } .navigation { background-color : #333 }

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-cssbeautify

Example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), cssbeautify = require ( 'gulp-cssbeautify' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './styles/*.css' ) .pipe(cssbeautify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './styles/' )); });

With options:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), cssbeautify = require ( 'gulp-cssbeautify' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './styles/*.css' ) .pipe(cssbeautify({ indent : ' ' , openbrace : 'separate-line' , autosemicolon : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './styles/' )); });

API

Type: String

Default: ' '

Spaces to use for indentation.

Type: String

Default: end-of-line

Values: end-of-line , separate-line

Defines the placement of open curly brace.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Always inserts a semicolon after the last ruleset.

License

MIT © Jonathan Kemp