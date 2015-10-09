Rebase relative image URLs

This is still a work in progress

Install

Install with npm

npm install gulp-css-rebase-urls --save-dev

Example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var rebaseUrls = require ( 'gulp-css-rebase-urls' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'css/**/*.css' ) .pipe(rebaseUrls()) .pipe(concat( 'style.css' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/' )); });

What it tries to solve

Let's say you have this structure:

In css/style.css you might have:

.sel { background : url ( '../img/deeper/c.jpg' ) no-repeat top left; }

And in css/some/deep/path/style.css you might have:

.item { background : url ( '../../../../img/a.jpg' ) no-repeat top left; }

When I minify everything, for example to be in ./style.css in production. I want this final file for the css above:

.sel { background : url ( 'img/deeper/c.jpg' ) no-repeat top left; } .item { background : url ( 'img/a.jpg' ) no-repeat top left; }

Pull requests and use cases welcome.