openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gcr

gulp-css-rebase-urls

by Kim Joar Bekkelund
0.0.5 (see all)

Rebase relative image URLs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

541

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THIS REPO IS OUT OF DATE. IF YOU WANT TO MAINTAIN IT, PLEASE CONTACT ME VIA EMAIL.

gulp-css-rebase-urls

Rebase relative image URLs

This is still a work in progress

Install

Install with npm

npm install gulp-css-rebase-urls --save-dev

Example

var gulp = require('gulp');
var rebaseUrls = require('gulp-css-rebase-urls');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    gulp.src('css/**/*.css')
        .pipe(rebaseUrls())
        .pipe(concat('style.css')) // <-- just an example
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./build/'));
});

What it tries to solve

Let's say you have this structure:

.
|-- css
|   |-- some
|   |   `-- deep
|   |       |-- path
|   |       |   `-- style.css
|   |       `-- style.css
|   `-- style.css
`-- img
    |-- a.jpg
    |-- b.jpg
    `-- deeper
        `-- c.jpg

In css/style.css you might have:

.sel {
    background: url('../img/deeper/c.jpg') no-repeat top left;
}

And in css/some/deep/path/style.css you might have:

.item {
    background: url('../../../../img/a.jpg') no-repeat top left;
}

When I minify everything, for example to be in ./style.css in production. I want this final file for the css above:

.sel {
    background: url('img/deeper/c.jpg') no-repeat top left;
}
.item {
    background: url('img/a.jpg') no-repeat top left;
}

Pull requests and use cases welcome.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial