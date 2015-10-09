Rebase relative image URLs
This is still a work in progress
Install with npm
npm install gulp-css-rebase-urls --save-dev
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rebaseUrls = require('gulp-css-rebase-urls');
gulp.task('default', function () {
gulp.src('css/**/*.css')
.pipe(rebaseUrls())
.pipe(concat('style.css')) // <-- just an example
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build/'));
});
Let's say you have this structure:
.
|-- css
| |-- some
| | `-- deep
| | |-- path
| | | `-- style.css
| | `-- style.css
| `-- style.css
`-- img
|-- a.jpg
|-- b.jpg
`-- deeper
`-- c.jpg
In
css/style.css you might have:
.sel {
background: url('../img/deeper/c.jpg') no-repeat top left;
}
And in
css/some/deep/path/style.css you might have:
.item {
background: url('../../../../img/a.jpg') no-repeat top left;
}
When I minify everything, for example to be in
./style.css in
production. I want this final file for the css above:
.sel {
background: url('img/deeper/c.jpg') no-repeat top left;
}
.item {
background: url('img/a.jpg') no-repeat top left;
}
Pull requests and use cases welcome.