openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gcb

gulp-css-base64

by Mehdy Dara
2.0.0 (see all)

Gulp's task for transform all resources found in a CSS (those within a url( ... ) declaration) into base64-encoded data URI strings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-css-base64

Build Status Coverage Status Dependencies NPM Version Download Month

This gulp task converts all data found within a stylesheet (those within a url( ... ) declaration) into base64-encoded data URI strings. This includes images and fonts.

Inspired by grunt-image-embed and written following gulp's guidelines.

Features

  • Supports local and remote resources.
  • Supports buffer (and stream WIP).
  • [>] Ability to define a relative base directory to gulpfile.js. Default is the current directory.
  • [>] Ability to specify a weight limit. Default is 32kB which is IE8's limit.
  • [>] Ability to filter on file extensions. Default there is no filter.
  • [>] Ignore a resource by specifying a directive comment in CSS.
  • Existing data URIs will be ignored.
  • Existing SVG masks will be ignored.

Install

Install this plugin with the command:

npm install --save-dev gulp-css-base64

Usage

var cssBase64 = require('gulp-css-base64');

//Without options
gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('src/css/input.css')
        .pipe(cssBase64())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

//With options
gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('src/css/input.css')
        .pipe(cssBase64({
            baseDir: "../../images",
            maxWeightResource: 100,
            extensionsAllowed: ['.gif', '.jpg']
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

Options

options.baseDir

Type: String

Default value: ``

Note: If you have absolute image paths in your stylesheet, the path specified in this option will be used as the base directory. By default plugin used the current directory of gulpfile.js to find local resources.

options.maxWeightResource

Type: Number

Default value: 32768

options.extensionsAllowed

Type: Array

Default value: []

Ignore a specific resource

You can ignore a resource with a comment /*base64:skip*/ in CSS file after url definition.

.ignored{
  background: url(image.png); /*base64:skip*/
}
.encoded{
  background: url(image.jpg);
}

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Mehdy Dara under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial