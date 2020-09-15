This gulp task converts all data found within a stylesheet (those within a url( ... ) declaration) into base64-encoded data URI strings. This includes images and fonts.

Inspired by grunt-image-embed and written following gulp's guidelines.

Features

Supports local and remote resources.

Supports buffer (and stream WIP ).

). [>] Ability to define a relative base directory to gulpfile.js. Default is the current directory.

[>] Ability to specify a weight limit. Default is 32kB which is IE8's limit.

[>] Ability to filter on file extensions. Default there is no filter.

[>] Ignore a resource by specifying a directive comment in CSS.

Existing data URIs will be ignored.

Existing SVG masks will be ignored.

Install

Install this plugin with the command:

npm install --save-dev gulp-css-base64

Usage

var cssBase64 = require ( 'gulp-css-base64' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/css/input.css' ) .pipe(cssBase64()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/css/input.css' ) .pipe(cssBase64({ baseDir : "../../images" , maxWeightResource : 100 , extensionsAllowed : [ '.gif' , '.jpg' ] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Options

Type: String

Default value: ``

Note: If you have absolute image paths in your stylesheet, the path specified in this option will be used as the base directory. By default plugin used the current directory of gulpfile.js to find local resources.

Type: Number

Default value: 32768

Type: Array

Default value: []

Ignore a specific resource

You can ignore a resource with a comment /*base64:skip*/ in CSS file after url definition.

.ignored { background : url (image.png); } .encoded { background : url (image.jpg); }

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Mehdy Dara under the MIT License.