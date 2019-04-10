openbase logo
gcp

gulp-crx-pack

by Pavel Vaněček
1.0.2 (see all)

Pack Chrome Extension in the pipeline.

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

57

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

gulp-crx-pack

Pack Chrome Extension in the pipeline.

Build Status npm version

Usage

Pipe the folder with chrome extension source code into the plugin.

var crx = require('gulp-crx-pack');
var manifest = require('./extension-src/manifest.json');

gulp.task('crx', function() {
  return gulp.src('./extension-src')
    .pipe(crx({
      privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./certs/key', 'utf8'),
      filename: manifest.name + '.crx'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));
});

Install

npm install gulp-crx-pack --save-dev

Autoupdating

See https://developer.chrome.com/extensions/autoupdate

You can use gulp-crx-pack to generate the .xml file too. Pass two more options:

  • codebase: The URL to final .crx file
  • updateXmlFilename: Name of the xml file.

Example:

var crx = require('gulp-crx-pack');
var manifest = require('./extension-src/manifest.json');

gulp.task('crx', ['prepackage'], function() {

  // http://example.com/extension.crx
  var codebase = manifest.codebase

  var updateXmlFilename = 'update.xml'

  return gulp.src('./extension-src')
    .pipe(crx({
      privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./certs/key', 'utf8'),
      filename: manifest.name + '.crx',
      codebase: codebase,
      updateXmlFilename: updateXmlFilename
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));
});

