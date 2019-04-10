Pack Chrome Extension in the pipeline.

Usage

Pipe the folder with chrome extension source code into the plugin.

var crx = require ( 'gulp-crx-pack' ); var manifest = require ( './extension-src/manifest.json' ); gulp.task( 'crx' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './extension-src' ) .pipe(crx({ privateKey : fs.readFileSync( './certs/key' , 'utf8' ), filename : manifest.name + '.crx' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build' )); });

Install

npm install gulp-crx-pack --save-dev

Autoupdating

See https://developer.chrome.com/extensions/autoupdate

You can use gulp-crx-pack to generate the .xml file too. Pass two more options:

codebase : The URL to final .crx file

: The URL to final file updateXmlFilename : Name of the xml file.

Example: