Pack Chrome Extension in the pipeline.
Pipe the folder with chrome extension source code into the plugin.
var crx = require('gulp-crx-pack');
var manifest = require('./extension-src/manifest.json');
gulp.task('crx', function() {
return gulp.src('./extension-src')
.pipe(crx({
privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./certs/key', 'utf8'),
filename: manifest.name + '.crx'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));
});
npm install gulp-crx-pack --save-dev
See https://developer.chrome.com/extensions/autoupdate
You can use
gulp-crx-pack to generate the
.xml file too. Pass two more options:
codebase: The URL to final
.crx file
updateXmlFilename: Name of the xml file.
Example:
var crx = require('gulp-crx-pack');
var manifest = require('./extension-src/manifest.json');
gulp.task('crx', ['prepackage'], function() {
// http://example.com/extension.crx
var codebase = manifest.codebase
var updateXmlFilename = 'update.xml'
return gulp.src('./extension-src')
.pipe(crx({
privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./certs/key', 'utf8'),
filename: manifest.name + '.crx',
codebase: codebase,
updateXmlFilename: updateXmlFilename
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));
});