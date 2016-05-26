Gulp plugin for Crisper that split inline scripts from an HTML file for CSP compliance
Issues with the output should be reported on the
Crisper issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-crisper
var gulp = require('gulp');
var vulcanize = require('gulp-vulcanize');
var crisper = require('gulp-crisper');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/index.html')
.pipe(vulcanize({
abspath: '',
excludes: [],
stripExcludes: false,
inlineScripts: false
}))
.pipe(crisper({
scriptInHead: false, // true is default
onlySplit: false
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest'));
});
jsFileName option
If you would like to use
jsFileName and need to change the path of js file comes out from
crisper? You should use
gulp-rename for it because
jsFileName option only affect on the path in
script tag in vulcanized html. Here is one of samples to show how to use
gulp-rename with it.
return gulp.src('public/elements/elements.vulcanized.html')
.pipe(crisper({
jsFileName: 'elements.crisper.js'
}))
.pipe(rename(function(file) {
if (file.extname === '.js') {
file.basename = ''elements.crisper.js';
}
}))
})
.pipe(gulp.dest('dest/elements'))
You can use options of crisper. see doc for further information.
MIT © Jimmy Moon