Gulp plugin for Crisper that split inline scripts from an HTML file for CSP compliance

Issues with the output should be reported on the Crisper issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var vulcanize = require ( 'gulp-vulcanize' ); var crisper = require ( 'gulp-crisper' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/index.html' ) .pipe(vulcanize({ abspath : '' , excludes : [], stripExcludes : false , inlineScripts : false })) .pipe(crisper({ scriptInHead : false , onlySplit : false })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dest' )); });

FAQ

Using jsFileName option

If you would like to use jsFileName and need to change the path of js file comes out from crisper ? You should use gulp-rename for it because jsFileName option only affect on the path in script tag in vulcanized html. Here is one of samples to show how to use gulp-rename with it.

return gulp .src ( 'public/elements/elements.vulcanized.html' ) .pipe (crisper({ jsFileName : 'elements.crisper.js' })) .pipe (rename(function(file) { if (file.extname === '.js' ) { file.basename = '' elements.crisper.js'; } })) }) .pipe (gulp.dest( 'dest/elements' ))

Options

You can use options of crisper. see doc for further information.

License

MIT © Jimmy Moon