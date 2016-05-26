openbase logo
gulp-crisper

by Jimmy Moon
1.1.0 (see all)

gulp plugin for crisper

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

634

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-crisper

Gulp plugin for Crisper that split inline scripts from an HTML file for CSP compliance

Issues with the output should be reported on the Crisper issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-crisper

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var vulcanize = require('gulp-vulcanize');
var crisper = require('gulp-crisper');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('src/index.html')
        .pipe(vulcanize({
            abspath: '',
            excludes: [],
            stripExcludes: false,
            inlineScripts: false
        }))
        .pipe(crisper({
            scriptInHead: false, // true is default
            onlySplit: false
        }))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dest'));
});

FAQ

Using jsFileName option

If you would like to use jsFileName and need to change the path of js file comes out from crisper? You should use gulp-rename for it because jsFileName option only affect on the path in script tag in vulcanized html. Here is one of samples to show how to use gulp-rename with it.

return gulp.src('public/elements/elements.vulcanized.html')
  .pipe(crisper({
    jsFileName: 'elements.crisper.js'
  }))
  .pipe(rename(function(file) {
      if (file.extname === '.js') {
        file.basename = ''elements.crisper.js';
      }
    }))
  })
  .pipe(gulp.dest('dest/elements'))

Options

You can use options of crisper. see doc for further information.

License

MIT © Jimmy Moon

