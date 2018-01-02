Count files in vinyl streams. Log pretty messages.

This plugin solves a similar problem to gulp-debug but is designed as an actual permanent part of your workflow, not just a debug tool (though it still makes a great debug tool!). As such, it provides more control over logging to customize as needed.

Usage

First, install gulp-count as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-count

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var count = require ( 'gulp-count' ); gulp.task( 'copy' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'assets/**.*' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )) .pipe(count( '## assets copied' )); });

API

gulp-count can be called with a string message template, an options object, or both.

gulp.src( '*.html' ) .pipe(count()) .pipe(count( '<%= counter %> HTML files' )) .pipe(count( 'found ## pages' , { logFiles : true })) .pipe(count({ message : '<%= files %>? That\'s ## too many!' logger : (msg) -> alert(msg) });

options.message: boolean | string = "<%= files %>"

Template string for total count message, passed through gutil.template .

Template can use two variables:

counter - the number of files encountered in this stream, files - a correctly pluralized string of the format "X file[s]" where X is counter .

The template also expands the shorthand "##" to "<%= counter %>" .

An explicit false value will disable the message (use logFiles or logEmpty instead).

options.logFiles: boolean | string = false

Whether to log each file path as it is encountered. options.cwd determines base path for logging.

If a string is provided then it is used as the message template. Template receives two variables:

file - the current Vinyl file instance path - file path resolved relative to options.cwd and colored yellow.

options.logEmpty: boolean | string = false

Whether to log the message when the stream is empty.

If a string is provided then it is used as the message template and receives the same variables as options.message .

Setting { message: false, logEmpty: true } will log if and only if the stream is empty.

options.title: string

String prepended to every message to distinguish the output of multiple instances logging at once. A falsy value will print nothing.

options.cwd: string = ""

Current working directory against which file paths are resolved in template strings.

options.logger: (message) => any = gutil.log

Logger function, called with each formatted message. Defaults to gulp-util's log(msg...) function.

License

MIT © Palantir Technologies