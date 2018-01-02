Count files in vinyl streams. Log pretty messages.
This plugin solves a similar problem to gulp-debug but is designed as an actual permanent part of your workflow, not just a debug tool (though it still makes a great debug tool!). As such, it provides more control over logging to customize as needed.
First, install
gulp-count as a development dependency:
> npm install --save-dev gulp-count
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var count = require('gulp-count');
gulp.task('copy', function() {
gulp.src('assets/**.*')
.pipe(gulp.dest('build'))
.pipe(count('## assets copied'));
});
gulp-count can be called with a string message template, an options object, or both.
gulp.src('*.html')
.pipe(count()) // logs "36 files"
.pipe(count('<%= counter %> HTML files')) // logs "36 HTML files"
.pipe(count('found ## pages', {logFiles: true})) // logs each path and "found 36 pages"
.pipe(count({
message: '<%= files %>? That\'s ## too many!'
logger: (msg) -> alert(msg) // alerts "36 files? That's 36 too many!"
});
count(options?)
count(message, options?)
options.message: boolean | string = "<%= files %>"
Template string for total count message, passed through
gutil.template.
Template can use two variables:
counter - the number of files encountered in this stream,
files - a correctly pluralized string of the format "X file[s]" where X is
counter.
The template also expands the shorthand
"##" to
"<%= counter %>".
An explicit
false value will disable the message (use
logFiles or
logEmpty instead).
options.logFiles: boolean | string = false
Whether to log each file path as it is encountered.
options.cwd determines base path for logging.
If a string is provided then it is used as the message template. Template receives two variables:
file - the current Vinyl file instance
path - file path resolved relative to
options.cwd and colored yellow.
options.logEmpty: boolean | string = false
Whether to log the message when the stream is empty.
If a string is provided then it is used as the message template and receives the same variables as
options.message.
Setting
{ message: false, logEmpty: true } will log if and only if the stream is empty.
options.title: string
String prepended to every message to distinguish the output of multiple instances logging at once. A falsy value will print nothing.
options.cwd: string = ""
Current working directory against which file paths are resolved in template strings.
options.logger: (message) => any = gutil.log
Logger function, called with each formatted message. Defaults to gulp-util's
log(msg...) function.
MIT © Palantir Technologies