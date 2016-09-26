openbase logo
by Tim Wood
0.2.0 (see all)

[No Maintenance Intended] Template engine consolidation for gulp using consolidate.js

Readme

No Maintenance Intended

If you are using this plugin, and would like to take over ownership, please open an issue.

gulp-consolidate NPM version Build Status Dependency Status

Template engine consolidation for gulp using consolidate.js.

Usage

First, install gulp-consolidate as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-consolidate

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

var consolidate = require("gulp-consolidate");

gulp.src("./src/*.html", { read : false})
    .pipe(consolidate("swig", {
        msg: "Hello Gulp!"
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));

API

consolidate(engine, data[, options])

engine

Type: String

The consolidate.js supported template engine used to render each file.

consolidate('swig');

Note: The template engine must also be installed via npm.

npm install --save-dev swig

data

Type: Object|Function

The data to use to render the templates.

consolidate('swig', {
    msg: "Hello World"
});

If this argument is a function, it will be called with the file as the only argument to get the template data.

consolidate('swig', function (file) {
    return {
        BASE_URL : path.relative(file.path, pathToBase)
    };
});

options

Type: Object

Additional options.

options.useContents

Type: Boolean Default: false

consolidate('swig', data, { useContents : true });

Most times, you will want to render templates that include other files. In order to do so, the filenames will be passed to consolidate rather than the file contents.

If you would rather pass the file contents to consolidate, set the useContents option to true.

License

MIT License

