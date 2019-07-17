Gulp plugin to run a webserver (with LiveReload)
gulp-connect is sponsored by JetBrains!
npm install --save-dev gulp-connect
var gulp = require('gulp');
var connect = require('gulp-connect');
gulp.task('connect', function() {
connect.server();
});
gulp.task('default', ['connect']);
var gulp = require('gulp');
var connect = require('gulp-connect');
gulp.task('connect', function() {
connect.server({
root: 'app',
livereload: true
});
});
gulp.task('html', function () {
gulp.src('./app/*.html')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./app'))
.pipe(connect.reload());
});
gulp.task('watch', function () {
gulp.watch(['./app/*.html'], ['html']);
});
gulp.task('default', ['connect', 'watch']);
gulp.task('jenkins-tests', function() {
connect.server({
port: 8888
});
// run some headless tests with phantomjs
// when process exits:
connect.serverClose();
});
var gulp = require('gulp');
var connect = require('gulp-connect');
var stylus = require('gulp-stylus');
gulp.task('connectDev', function () {
connect.server({
name: 'Dev App',
root: ['app', 'tmp'],
port: 8000,
livereload: true
});
});
gulp.task('connectDist', function () {
connect.server({
name: 'Dist App',
root: 'dist',
port: 8001,
livereload: true
});
});
gulp.task('html', function () {
gulp.src('./app/*.html')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./app'))
.pipe(connect.reload());
});
gulp.task('stylus', function () {
gulp.src('./app/stylus/*.styl')
.pipe(stylus())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./app/css'))
.pipe(connect.reload());
});
gulp.task('watch', function () {
gulp.watch(['./app/*.html'], ['html']);
gulp.watch(['./app/stylus/*.styl'], ['stylus']);
});
gulp.task('default', ['connectDist', 'connectDev', 'watch']);
If the http2 package is installed and you use an https connection to gulp connect then http 2 will be used in preference to http 1.
Type:
Array or String
Default:
Directory with gulpfile
The root path
Type:
Number
Default:
8080
The connect webserver port
Type:
String
Default:
localhost
Type:
String
Default:
Server
The name that will be output when the server starts/stops.
Type:
Object
Default:
false
Can be any options documented at https://nodejs.org/api/https.html#https_https_createserver_options_requestlistener
When https is just set to
true (boolean), then internally some defaults will be used.
Type:
Object or Boolean
Default:
false
Type:
Number
Default:
35729
Overrides the hostname of the script livereload injects in index.html
Type:
String
Default: 'undefined'
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Fallback file (e.g.
index.html)
Type:
Function
Default:
[]
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Type:
Boolean or String of a new index pass or Array of new indexes in preferred order
Default:
true
gulp.task('connect', function() {
connect.server({
root: "app",
middleware: function(connect, opt) {
return [
// ...
]
}
});
});
To contribute to this project, you must have CoffeeScript installed:
npm install -g coffee-script.
Then, to build the
index.js file, run
coffee -o . -bc src/. Run
npm test to run the tests.