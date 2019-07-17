Gulp plugin to run a webserver (with LiveReload)

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-connect

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var connect = require ( 'gulp-connect' ); gulp.task( 'connect' , function ( ) { connect.server(); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'connect' ]);

LiveReload

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var connect = require ( 'gulp-connect' ); gulp.task( 'connect' , function ( ) { connect.server({ root : 'app' , livereload : true }); }); gulp.task( 'html' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './app/*.html' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './app' )) .pipe(connect.reload()); }); gulp.task( 'watch' , function ( ) { gulp.watch([ './app/*.html' ], [ 'html' ]); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'connect' , 'watch' ]);

Start and stop server

gulp.task( 'jenkins-tests' , function ( ) { connect.server({ port : 8888 }); connect.serverClose(); });

Multiple server

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var connect = require ( 'gulp-connect' ); var stylus = require ( 'gulp-stylus' ); gulp.task( 'connectDev' , function ( ) { connect.server({ name : 'Dev App' , root : [ 'app' , 'tmp' ], port : 8000 , livereload : true }); }); gulp.task( 'connectDist' , function ( ) { connect.server({ name : 'Dist App' , root : 'dist' , port : 8001 , livereload : true }); }); gulp.task( 'html' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './app/*.html' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './app' )) .pipe(connect.reload()); }); gulp.task( 'stylus' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './app/stylus/*.styl' ) .pipe(stylus()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './app/css' )) .pipe(connect.reload()); }); gulp.task( 'watch' , function ( ) { gulp.watch([ './app/*.html' ], [ 'html' ]); gulp.watch([ './app/stylus/*.styl' ], [ 'stylus' ]); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'connectDist' , 'connectDev' , 'watch' ]);

http2 support

If the http2 package is installed and you use an https connection to gulp connect then http 2 will be used in preference to http 1.

API

Type: Array or String Default: Directory with gulpfile

The root path

Type: Number Default: 8080

The connect webserver port

Type: String Default: localhost

Type: String Default: Server

The name that will be output when the server starts/stops.

Type: Object Default: false

Can be any options documented at https://nodejs.org/api/https.html#https_https_createserver_options_requestlistener

When https is just set to true (boolean), then internally some defaults will be used.

Type: Object or Boolean Default: false

Type: Number Default: 35729

Overrides the hostname of the script livereload injects in index.html

Type: String Default: 'undefined'

Type: String Default: undefined

Fallback file (e.g. index.html )

Type: Function Default: []

Type: Boolean Default: false

Type: Boolean or String of a new index pass or Array of new indexes in preferred order Default: true

gulp.task( 'connect' , function ( ) { connect.server({ root : "app" , middleware : function ( connect, opt ) { return [ ] } }); });

Contributing

To contribute to this project, you must have CoffeeScript installed: npm install -g coffee-script .

Then, to build the index.js file, run coffee -o . -bc src/ . Run npm test to run the tests.

