gulp-config provides grunt like config management for gulp tasks.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-config
'use strict';
var gulp = require('gulp'),
config = require('./lib')(gulp);
config({
paths: {
source: ['./lib/**/*.js'],
tests : ['./test/**/*.js']
},
jshint : { lint : '<%=paths.source%>' },
mocha : { specs: '<%=paths.tests%>' }
});
Example gulpfile.js
gulp-config will auto discover by default any tasks located in the nearest
tasks directory. This directory can be changed by passing in options when first intializing
gulp-config ( see options )
Take a look at this projects gruntfile and tasks directory for a working example.
When tasks are registered via
gulp-config, all sub targets will be made available via the parent task name. So for example running
> gulp jshint will run all
jshint targets whilst
> gulp jshint:foo will only run the foo target.
Config files can also reference other config values in the same manner as grunt, using the
<%=key.name %> pattern.
{
'plugin': {
options : {}, // global options
target_1: {
options : {}, // target options ( merged with global )
src : ['some/path'],
dest : 'some/des'
},
target_2: ['some/path'],
target_3: 'some/path',
target_4: {
files: {
'dest/path': 'source/path'
}
}
}
{
gulp-config can support gulp-help, when told to do so.
var gulp = require('gulp'),
helper = require('gulp-help'),
config = require('gulp-config')(gulp, {
help: true
});
This allows more detail to be added to your config which will be exposed when you run
> gulp help.
{
aliases : ['foo'], // alias names for task
description : '', // task description for help
}
Example help options
These options can be added to plugin or target keys. Note description can be set to either a string to override the default or a boolean. If you wish to hide a description in help set the value to false.
When first initilizing
gulp-config, an options object can be passed which can be used to customize where tasks are located.
This is used to set where tasks can be found. Passing a single path is supported, in addition an array of paths can also be specified. All paths support glob style matching.
Should you wish to not used auto lookup, tasks can be passed directly via an object literal.
For convenience, gulp-util is available automatically via gulp.util within a task.
var gulp = require('gulp'),
config = require('gulp-config')(gulp, {
tasks: ['some/path/*/*.js', 'some/other/path/**/*.js']
});
var gulp = require('gulp'),
config = require('gulp-config')(gulp, {
tasks: {
jshint: function (gulp) {
// my custom task
}
}
});
Tasks registered via gulp-config should follow the pattern below;
module.exports = function (gulp /* , cb */) {
var options = this.options({
level: 'two'
}),
file = this.file, // object
files = this.files; // array
// task code ......
gulp.src(file.src)
.pipe(someplugin(options))
};
Tasks registered in this manner will have access to a config object and a file object.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using gulp.
Copyright (c) 2014 Jonathan Barnett. Licensed under the ISC license.