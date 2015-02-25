gulp-config provides grunt like config management for gulp tasks.

Why

Even code sometimes needs a little config

Keep gulpfile small and lean

Modular task management

Portability

Caveates

only a partial implementation of grunt config management

more test coverage needed

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-config

Usage

; var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), config = require ( './lib' )(gulp); config({ paths : { source : [ './lib/**/*.js' ], tests : [ './test/**/*.js' ] }, jshint : { lint : '<%=paths.source%>' }, mocha : { specs : '<%=paths.tests%>' } });

Example gulpfile.js

gulp-config will auto discover by default any tasks located in the nearest tasks directory. This directory can be changed by passing in options when first intializing gulp-config ( see options )

Take a look at this projects gruntfile and tasks directory for a working example.

config

When tasks are registered via gulp-config , all sub targets will be made available via the parent task name. So for example running > gulp jshint will run all jshint targets whilst > gulp jshint:foo will only run the foo target.

Config files can also reference other config values in the same manner as grunt, using the <%=key.name %> pattern.

{ 'plugin' : { options : {}, // global options target_1: { options : {}, // target options ( merged with global ) src : [ 'some/path' ], dest : 'some/des' }, target_2: [ 'some/path' ], target_3: 'some/path' , target_4: { files: { 'dest/path' : 'source/path' } } } {

help

gulp-config can support gulp-help, when told to do so.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), helper = require ( 'gulp-help' ), config = require ( 'gulp-config' )(gulp, { help : true });

This allows more detail to be added to your config which will be exposed when you run > gulp help .

{ aliases : [ 'foo' ], description : '' , }

Example help options

These options can be added to plugin or target keys. Note description can be set to either a string to override the default or a boolean. If you wish to hide a description in help set the value to false.

Options

When first initilizing gulp-config , an options object can be passed which can be used to customize where tasks are located.

tasks

This is used to set where tasks can be found. Passing a single path is supported, in addition an array of paths can also be specified. All paths support glob style matching.

Should you wish to not used auto lookup, tasks can be passed directly via an object literal.

For convenience, gulp-util is available automatically via gulp.util within a task.

Basic

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), config = require ( 'gulp-config' )(gulp, { tasks : [ 'some/path/*/*.js' , 'some/other/path/**/*.js' ] });

Advanced

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), config = require ( 'gulp-config' )(gulp, { tasks : { jshint : function ( gulp ) { } } });

tasks

Tasks registered via gulp-config should follow the pattern below;

module .exports = function ( gulp /* , cb */ ) { var options = this .options({ level : 'two' }), file = this .file, files = this .files; gulp.src(file.src) .pipe(someplugin(options)) };

Tasks registered in this manner will have access to a config object and a file object.

The config object, is the current targets options based upon a processed config.

The file object contains the current targets src and dest properties.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using gulp.

Release History

0.3.0 Fix incorrect behavior of this.options() to use _.defaults

Fix incorrect behavior of this.options() to use _.defaults 0.2.4 tasks can access another tasks config via this.config() added template interpolation via expander added file.src expanding via node-configfiles

0.2.3 restore gulp async behaviour

0.2.2 removed task.help && target.help (task|target).description now toggles help display

0.2.1 task scope fixes this.files support added

0.2.0 gulp-help is nolonger bundled, use options.help this.config nolonger available

0.1.5 added this.options() deprecated this.config

0.1.4 file.src fix

file.src fix 0.1.3 Lack of sleep

Lack of sleep 0.1.2 Expose main ( silly mistake )

Expose main ( silly mistake ) 0.1.1 Revised documentation

Revised documentation 0.1.0 Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jonathan Barnett. Licensed under the ISC license.