Gulp task to concat, prepend, append or transform files.
This implementation is relatively closes to the original gulp-concat plugin.
However this plugin provides
.header(),
.footer() &
.scripts() helpers, and provides a passthrough option used in complex build worflow.
This plugin requires Gulp
^3.0.0
If you haven't used Gulp before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gulpfile as well as install and use Gulp plugins. Once you're familiar with that , you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install gulp-concat-util --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be required inside your Gulpfile with this line of JavaScript:
var concat = require('gulp-concat-util');
gulp.task('concat:dist', function() {
gulp.src('scripts/{,*/}*.js')
.pipe(concat('combined.js'))
.pipe(concat.header('// file: <%= file.path %>\n'))
.pipe(concat.footer('\n// end\n'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Advanced usage example, replacing any 'use strict;' statement found in the files with a single one at the top of the file
var concat = require('gulp-concat-util');
gulp.task('concat:dist', function() {
gulp.src('scripts/{,*/}*.js')
.pipe(concat(pkg.name + '.js', {process: function(src, filePath) {
// if you need the filename, example `myFileJs.js`, path.basename( filePath, '.js' )
return (src.trim() + '\n').replace(/(^|\n)[ \t]*('use strict'|"use strict");?\s*/g, '$1');
}}))
.pipe(concat.header('(function(window, document, undefined) {\n\'use strict\';\n'))
.pipe(concat.footer('\n})(window, document);\n'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Alternatively, you can use the bundled helper to concatenate scripts
var concat = require('gulp-concat-util');
gulp.task('concat:dist', function() {
gulp.src('scripts/{,*/}*.js')
.pipe(concat.scripts(pkg.name + '.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
require('os').EOL
newLine
Boolean - Whether initial files should pass through
false
Boolean - Whether a file should be processed or skipped.
Function - Process source files using the given function, called once for each file. The returned value will be used as source code.
true
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
Olivier Louvignes
