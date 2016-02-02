Gulp task to concat, prepend, append or transform files.

This implementation is relatively closes to the original gulp-concat plugin.

However this plugin provides .header() , .footer() & .scripts() helpers, and provides a passthrough option used in complex build worflow.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Gulp ^3.0.0

If you haven't used Gulp before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gulpfile as well as install and use Gulp plugins. Once you're familiar with that , you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install gulp-concat-util --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be required inside your Gulpfile with this line of JavaScript:

var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat-util' );

Usage

var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat-util' ); gulp.task( 'concat:dist' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'scripts/{,*/}*.js' ) .pipe(concat( 'combined.js' )) .pipe(concat.header( '// file: <%= file.path %>

' )) .pipe(concat.footer( '

// end

' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Advanced usage example, replacing any 'use strict;' statement found in the files with a single one at the top of the file

var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat-util' ); gulp.task( 'concat:dist' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'scripts/{,*/}*.js' ) .pipe(concat(pkg.name + '.js' , { process : function ( src, filePath ) { return (src.trim() + '

' ).replace( /(^|

)[ \t]*('use strict'|"use strict");?\s*/g , '$1' ); }})) .pipe(concat.header( '(function(window, document, undefined) {

\'use strict\';

' )) .pipe(concat.footer( '

})(window, document);

' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Alternatively, you can use the bundled helper to concatenate scripts

var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat-util' ); gulp.task( 'concat:dist' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'scripts/{,*/}*.js' ) .pipe(concat.scripts(pkg.name + '.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

Options

sep (String)

Separator to use between concatenated files.

Default: require('os').EOL

Alias: newLine

passthrough (Boolean)

Boolean - Whether initial files should pass through

- Whether initial files should pass through Default: false

process (Boolean/Function)

Boolean - Whether a file should be processed or skipped.

- Whether a file should be processed or skipped. Function - Process source files using the given function, called once for each file. The returned value will be used as source code.

- Process source files using the given function, called once for each file. The returned value will be used as source code. Default: true

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

Authors

Olivier Louvignes

Copyright and license