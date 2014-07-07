Concatenate files and generate a source map file.
Based on https://github.com/wearefractal/gulp-concat
var concat = require('gulp-concat-sourcemap');
gulp.task('concat', function() {
gulp.src(['file1.js', './js/*.js', 'file2.js'])
.pipe(concat('all.js', options))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'));
});
options.sourcesContent
An optional flag that tells the source map generator whether or not to include all original sources in the map.
options.sourceRoot
An optional root for all relative URLs in the source map.
options.prefix
Skip prefix for original filenames that appear in source maps. For example {prefix: 3} will drop 3 directories from file names.
options.sourceMappingBaseURL
Add this to the beginning of sourceMappingURL.