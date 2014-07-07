Concatenate files and generate a source map file.

Based on https://github.com/wearefractal/gulp-concat

Usage

var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat-sourcemap' ); gulp.task( 'concat' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'file1.js' , './js/*.js' , 'file2.js' ]) .pipe(concat( 'all.js' , options)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )); });

Options

options.sourcesContent An optional flag that tells the source map generator whether or not to include all original sources in the map.

options.sourceRoot An optional root for all relative URLs in the source map.

options.prefix Skip prefix for original filenames that appear in source maps. For example {prefix: 3} will drop 3 directories from file names.