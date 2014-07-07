openbase logo
gcs

gulp-concat-sourcemap

by Mykhailo Kachanovskyi
1.3.1 (see all)

Concatenate files and generate a source map file.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

gulp-concat-sourcemap Build Status

Concatenate files and generate a source map file.

Based on https://github.com/wearefractal/gulp-concat

Usage

var concat = require('gulp-concat-sourcemap');

gulp.task('concat', function() {
    gulp.src(['file1.js', './js/*.js', 'file2.js'])
        .pipe(concat('all.js', options))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'));
});

Options

options.sourcesContent An optional flag that tells the source map generator whether or not to include all original sources in the map.

options.sourceRoot An optional root for all relative URLs in the source map.

options.prefix Skip prefix for original filenames that appear in source maps. For example {prefix: 3} will drop 3 directories from file names.

options.sourceMappingBaseURL Add this to the beginning of sourceMappingURL.

