openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gcc

gulp-concat-css

by Mario Casciaro
3.1.0 (see all)

Concatenates css files, bubbling up import statements (as per the standard), and optionally rebasing urls and inlining local import statements.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

28.4K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-concat-css

Build Status NPM version Dependency Status Downloads

Concatenates css files, bubbling up @import statements (as per the standard), and optionally rebasing urls and inlining local @import statements.

Install

Install with npm.

npm install --save-dev gulp-concat-css

Examples

var gulp = require('gulp');
var concatCss = require('gulp-concat-css');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  return gulp.src('assets/**/*.css')
    .pipe(concatCss("styles/bundle.css"))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('out/'));
});

TIP: for a proper import inlining and url rebase, make sure you set the proper base for the input files.

API

concatCss(targetFile, options)

  • targetFile: The relative path of the generated file containing the concatenated css
  • options: (since 2.1.0)
    • inlineImports: (default true) Inline any local import statement found
    • rebaseUrls: (default true) Adjust any relative URL to the location of the target file.
    • includePaths: (default []) Include additional paths when inlining imports
    • commonBase: (default to the base property of the first file) Common base path from which files and urls resolve

License

MIT @ Mario Casciaro

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial