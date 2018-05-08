Concatenates css files, bubbling up @import statements (as per the standard), and optionally rebasing urls and inlining local @import statements.
Install with npm.
npm install --save-dev gulp-concat-css
var gulp = require('gulp');
var concatCss = require('gulp-concat-css');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('assets/**/*.css')
.pipe(concatCss("styles/bundle.css"))
.pipe(gulp.dest('out/'));
});
TIP: for a proper import inlining and url rebase, make sure you set the proper
base for the input files.
concatCss(targetFile, options)
targetFile: The relative path of the generated file containing the concatenated css
options: (since 2.1.0)
inlineImports: (default
true) Inline any local import statement found
rebaseUrls: (default
true) Adjust any relative URL to the location of the target file.
includePaths: (default
[]) Include additional paths when inlining imports
commonBase: (default to the
base property of the first file) Common base path from which files and urls resolve
MIT @ Mario Casciaro