Concatenates css files, bubbling up @import statements (as per the standard), and optionally rebasing urls and inlining local @import statements.

Install

Install with npm.

npm install --save-dev gulp-concat-css

Examples

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var concatCss = require ( 'gulp-concat-css' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'assets/**/*.css' ) .pipe(concatCss( "styles/bundle.css" )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'out/' )); });

TIP: for a proper import inlining and url rebase, make sure you set the proper base for the input files.

API

concatCss(targetFile, options)

targetFile : The relative path of the generated file containing the concatenated css

: The relative path of the generated file containing the concatenated css options : (since 2.1.0) inlineImports : (default true ) Inline any local import statement found rebaseUrls : (default true ) Adjust any relative URL to the location of the target file. includePaths : (default [] ) Include additional paths when inlining imports commonBase : (default to the base property of the first file) Common base path from which files and urls resolve

License

MIT @ Mario Casciaro