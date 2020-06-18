Installation

Install package with NPM and add it to your development dependencies:

npm install --save-dev gulp-concat

Information

Package gulp-concat Description Concatenates files Node Version >= 0.10

Usage

var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); gulp.task( 'scripts' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './lib/*.js' ) .pipe(concat( 'all.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )); });

This will concat files by your operating system's newLine. It will take the base directory from the first file that passes through it.

Files will be concatenated in the order that they are specified in the gulp.src function. For example, to concat ./lib/file3.js , ./lib/file1.js and ./lib/file2.js in that order, the following code will create a task to do that:

var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); gulp.task( 'scripts' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ './lib/file3.js' , './lib/file1.js' , './lib/file2.js' ]) .pipe(concat( 'all.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )); });

To change the newLine simply pass an object as the second argument to concat with newLine being whatever ( \r

if you want to support any OS to look at it)

For instance:

.pipe(concat( 'main.js' , { newLine : ';' }))

To specify cwd , path and other vinyl properties, gulp-concat accepts Object as first argument:

var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); gulp.task( 'scripts' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ './lib/file3.js' , './lib/file1.js' , './lib/file2.js' ]) .pipe(concat({ path : 'new.js' , stat : { mode : 0666 }})) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )); });

This will concat files into ./dist/new.js .

Source maps

Source maps can be generated by using gulp-sourcemaps: