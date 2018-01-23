Install composer packages from within gulp, even without composer itself installed on the system.

Install

npm i gulp-composer --save-dev

Requirements

PHP (obviously) PHP 5.3.2 or above (at least 5.3.4 recommended to avoid potential bugs) https://github.com/composer/composer#requirements

Recommended

Part of the magic of gulp-composer is that having composer installed on the system is not required! However, it is still recommended as it will increase performance of the task.

By default, gulp-composer will search for composer in {working-dir}/composer.phar . If it's not found, it will attempt to use the globally installed composer command.

will search for composer in . If it's not found, it will attempt to use the globally installed command. If composer(.phar) is still not found on the system, it will attempt to download it to the system temp directory. Future builds will check the system temp directory so it doesn't download it too often.

Usage

composer = require ( 'gulp-composer' ); composer([ command, ] [ options ]);

Parameters

Parameter Default Description command

String install The composer command to execute. See composer --help for list of available commands options

Object see options All options for gulp-composer and native composer

Options

Option Default Description Passed to composer bin

String auto Path to the composer binary. E.g. composer , /usr/bin/composer.phar , or php /path/to/composer . No self-install

Boolean true Set to false to disable self-install. No async

Boolean true By default, the composer bin will load asynchronously. Use false to run it synchronously. No ansi

Boolean true The default for this parameter is automatically passed composer to enable logging in color. Yes working-dir

String cwd The path with which to run composer against (normally where the composer.json is located). Yes ... mixed Any other arguments will be passed through to composer Yes

Examples

Most basic setup:

var composer = require ( "gulp-composer" ); gulp.task( "composer" , function ( ) { composer(); });

Most basic setup with self-install disabled:

var composer = require ( "gulp-composer" ); gulp.task( "composer" , function ( ) { composer({ "self-install" : false }); });

Adding a few options:

var composer = require ( "gulp-composer" ); gulp.task( "composer" , function ( ) { composer({ "working-dir" : "./php-stuff" , bin : "composer" }); });

A more complex setup:

var composer = require ( "gulp-composer" ), gutils = require ( "gulp-utilities" ); composer( "init" , { "no-interaction" : true }); composer( 'require "codeception/codeception:*"' , {}); if (gutils.env.production) { composer({ "bin" : "/build/share/composer.phar" , "no-ansi" : true , "self-install" : false , }); } else { composer(); } composer( "dumpautoload" , { optimize : true });

