Install composer packages from within gulp, even without composer itself installed on the system.
npm i gulp-composer --save-dev
PHP (obviously)
PHP 5.3.2 or above (at least 5.3.4 recommended to avoid potential bugs)
Part of the magic of
gulp-composer is that having
composer installed on the system is not required! However, it is still recommended as it will increase performance of the task.
gulp-composer will search for composer in
{working-dir}/composer.phar. If it's not found, it will attempt to use the globally installed
composer command.
composer(.phar) is still not found on the system, it will attempt to download it to the system temp directory. Future builds will check the system temp directory so it doesn't download it too often.
composer = require('gulp-composer');
composer([ command, ] [ options ]);
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|command
String
|install
|The composer command to execute. See
composer --help for list of available commands
|options
Object
|see options
|All options for
gulp-composer and native
composer
|Option
|Default
|Description
|Passed to composer
|bin
String
|auto
|Path to the composer binary. E.g.
composer,
/usr/bin/composer.phar, or
php /path/to/composer.
|No
|self-install
Boolean
|true
|Set to
false to disable self-install.
|No
|async
Boolean
|true
|By default, the
composer bin will load asynchronously. Use
false to run it synchronously.
|No
|ansi
Boolean
|true
|The default for this parameter is automatically passed
composer to enable logging in color.
|Yes
|working-dir
String
|cwd
|The path with which to run composer against (normally where the composer.json is located).
|Yes
|...
|mixed
|Any other arguments will be passed through to composer
|Yes
Most basic setup:
var composer = require("gulp-composer");
gulp.task("composer", function () {
composer();
});
Most basic setup with self-install disabled:
var composer = require("gulp-composer");
gulp.task("composer", function () {
composer({ "self-install": false });
});
Adding a few options:
var composer = require("gulp-composer");
gulp.task("composer", function () {
composer({
"working-dir": "./php-stuff",
bin: "composer"
});
});
A more complex setup:
var composer = require("gulp-composer"),
gutils = require("gulp-utilities");
// ...
composer("init", { "no-interaction": true });
composer('require "codeception/codeception:*"', {});
if (gutils.env.production) {
composer({
"bin": "/build/share/composer.phar",
"no-ansi": true,
"self-install": false,
});
} else {
//default install
composer();
}
composer("dumpautoload", {optimize: true});