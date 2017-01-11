Forked from gulp-template Inspired by grunt-compile-handlebars
Compile Handlebars templates
Install with npm
npm install --save-dev gulp-compile-handlebars
src/hello.handlebars
{{> header}}
<p>Hello {{firstName}}</p>
<p>HELLO! {{capitals firstName}}</p>
{{> footer}}
src/partials/header.handlebars
<h1>Header</h1>
gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var handlebars = require('gulp-compile-handlebars');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');
gulp.task('default', function () {
var templateData = {
firstName: 'Kaanon'
},
options = {
ignorePartials: true, //ignores the unknown footer2 partial in the handlebars template, defaults to false
partials : {
footer : '<footer>the end</footer>'
},
batch : ['./src/partials'],
helpers : {
capitals : function(str){
return str.toUpperCase();
}
}
}
return gulp.src('src/hello.handlebars')
.pipe(handlebars(templateData, options))
.pipe(rename('hello.html'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
dist/hello.html
<h1>Header</h1>
<p>Hello Kaanon</p>
<p>HELLO! KAANON</p>
<footer>the end</footer>
You can access the Handlebars library from the
handlebars.Handlebars property.
var handlebars = require('gulp-compile-handlebars');
var safestring = new handlebars.Handlebars.SafeString('<strong>HELLO! KAANON</strong>');
You can access the Handlebars library from the
handlebars.Handlebars property.
var handlebars = require('gulp-compile-handlebars');
var safestring = new handlebars.Handlebars.SafeString('<strong>HELLO! KAANON</strong>');
Use gulp-data to pass a data object to the template based on the handlebars file being processed. If you pass in template data this will be extended with the object from gulp-data.
See gulp-data for usage examples.