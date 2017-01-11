Forked from gulp-template Inspired by grunt-compile-handlebars

Compile Handlebars templates

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-compile-handlebars

Example

{{> header}} < p > Hello {{firstName}} </ p > < p > HELLO! {{capitals firstName}} </ p > {{> footer}}

< h1 > Header </ h1 >

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var handlebars = require ( 'gulp-compile-handlebars' ); var rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { var templateData = { firstName : 'Kaanon' }, options = { ignorePartials : true , partials : { footer : '<footer>the end</footer>' }, batch : [ './src/partials' ], helpers : { capitals : function ( str ) { return str.toUpperCase(); } } } return gulp.src( 'src/hello.handlebars' ) .pipe(handlebars(templateData, options)) .pipe(rename( 'hello.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

< h1 > Header </ h1 > < p > Hello Kaanon </ p > < p > HELLO! KAANON </ p > < footer > the end </ footer >

Options

ignorePartials : ignores any unknown partials. Useful if you only want to handle part of the file

partials : Javascript object that will fill in partials using strings

: Javascript object that will fill in partials using strings batch : Javascript array of filepaths to use as partials

: Javascript array of filepaths to use as partials helpers : javascript functions to stand in for helpers used in the handlebars files

: javascript functions to stand in for helpers used in the handlebars files compile: compile options. See handlebars reference for possible values

You can access the Handlebars library from the handlebars.Handlebars property.

var handlebars = require ( 'gulp-compile-handlebars' ); var safestring = new handlebars.Handlebars.SafeString( '<strong>HELLO! KAANON</strong>' );

Works with gulp-data

Use gulp-data to pass a data object to the template based on the handlebars file being processed. If you pass in template data this will be extended with the object from gulp-data.

See gulp-data for usage examples.

License

MIT © Kaanon MacFarlane