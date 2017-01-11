openbase logo
gch

gulp-compile-handlebars

by Kaanon MacFarlane
0.6.1 (see all)

Compile templates from Handlebars files

Overview

Readme

gulp-compile-handlebars

Forked from gulp-template Inspired by grunt-compile-handlebars

Compile Handlebars templates

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-compile-handlebars

Example

src/hello.handlebars

{{> header}}
<p>Hello {{firstName}}</p>
<p>HELLO! {{capitals firstName}}</p>
{{> footer}}

src/partials/header.handlebars

<h1>Header</h1>

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require('gulp');
var handlebars = require('gulp-compile-handlebars');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    var templateData = {
        firstName: 'Kaanon'
    },
    options = {
        ignorePartials: true, //ignores the unknown footer2 partial in the handlebars template, defaults to false
        partials : {
            footer : '<footer>the end</footer>'
        },
        batch : ['./src/partials'],
        helpers : {
            capitals : function(str){
                return str.toUpperCase();
            }
        }
    }

    return gulp.src('src/hello.handlebars')
        .pipe(handlebars(templateData, options))
        .pipe(rename('hello.html'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

dist/hello.html

<h1>Header</h1>
<p>Hello Kaanon</p>
<p>HELLO! KAANON</p>
<footer>the end</footer>

Options

  • ignorePartials : ignores any unknown partials. Useful if you only want to handle part of the file
  • partials : Javascript object that will fill in partials using strings
  • batch : Javascript array of filepaths to use as partials
  • helpers: javascript functions to stand in for helpers used in the handlebars files
  • compile: compile options. See handlebars reference for possible values

handlebars.Handlebars

You can access the Handlebars library from the handlebars.Handlebars property.

var handlebars = require('gulp-compile-handlebars');
var safestring = new handlebars.Handlebars.SafeString('<strong>HELLO! KAANON</strong>');

Works with gulp-data

Use gulp-data to pass a data object to the template based on the handlebars file being processed. If you pass in template data this will be extended with the object from gulp-data.

See gulp-data for usage examples.

License

MIT © Kaanon MacFarlane

