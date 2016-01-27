Gulp tasks as CommonJS modules
Because large gulpfiles are a pain and CommonJS modules are fine for managing gulp tasks.
Install
gulp and
gulp-commonjs-tasks dependencies.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp gulp-commonjs-tasks
Detailed examples on features can be found in ./docs. The actual examples can be found in the
./examples directory.
API details can be found in ./docs/api/md.
Create a
gulpfile.js file and add the following:
// ./examples/commonjs/gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var taskLoader = require('gulp-commonjs-tasks/task-loader');
// load tasks
var tasksContext = taskLoader.load('./tasks', gulp);
// Add the gulp help task
tasksContext.addHelpTask();
Now let's create a module in
./tasks and call it
simple.js
// ./examples/commonjs/tasks/simple.js
module.exports = function (gulp) {
var tasks = {
'first-task': {
fn: firstTask,
description: 'My first task'
},
'second-task': {
fn: secondTask,
description: 'My second task'
}
};
return tasks;
function firstTask(done) {
done();
}
function secondTask(done) {
done();
}
};
The CommonJS module above returns a function which takes in the
gulp object as an argument. This argument is needed to access gulp tasks in other task files. It is not mandatory, but if you'd like to use
gulp.src() for instance, you need it.
[gulp-commonjs-tasks-examples] cd examples/commonjs
[commonjs] gulp
[07:06:08] Using gulpfile ~/gulp-commonjs-tasks-examples/examples/commonjs/gulpfile.js
[07:06:08] Starting 'help'...
help Usage
gulp task [ option ... ]
Tasks
help : Show help
-a, --all : Also show tasks without descriptions
first-task : My first task
second-task : My second task
[07:06:08] Finished 'help' after 1.87 ms
[07:06:08] Starting 'default'...
[07:06:08] Finished 'default' after 17 μs
We can also add optional command line parameters. Handling these are your own responsibility, a simple way is using gulp-util's
env property.
Tasks with sequences or dependencies will inherit the optional parameters when calling the help task.
// ./examples/options/tasks/options.js
module.exports = function (gulp) {
var gutil = require('gulp-util');
var tasks = {
'first': {
fn: firstTask,
description: 'Shows info about this task',
options: {
'-f, --foo': 'Foo option'
}
},
'second': {
fn: secondTask,
description: 'Show info about the second task',
options: {
'-b, --bar': 'Bar option'
}
},
'third': {
fn: thirdTask,
seq: ['first', 'second'],
description: 'Info about third task',
options: {
'-s, --snafu': 'Snafu option'
}
},
'fourth': {
fn: fourthTask,
dep: ['third'],
description: 'Info about fourth task',
options: {
'-p, --pebkac': 'Pebkac option'
}
}
};
return tasks;
function firstTask() {
var option = gutil.env.f || gutil.env.foo;
console.log('first option: f/foo', option);
}
function secondTask() {
var option = gutil.env.b || gutil.env.bar;
console.log('second option: b/bar', option);
}
function thirdTask() {
var option = gutil.env.s || gutil.env.snafu;
console.log('third option: s/snafu', option);
}
function fourthTask() {
var option = gutil.env.p || gutil.env.pebkac;
console.log('fourth option: p/pebkac', option);
console.log('All options', gutil.env);
}
};
[19:35:22] Starting 'help'...
help Usage
gulp task [ option ... ]
Tasks
help : Show help
-a, --all : Also show tasks without descriptions
first : Shows info about this task
-o, --option : Some option
second : Show info about the second task
-m, --more : Another option
third : Info about third task
-o, --option : Some option
-m, --more : Another option
-e, --evenmore : And another option
fourth : Info about fourth task
-e, --evenmore : And another option
-o, --option : Some option
-m, --more : Another option
-f, --foo : And another option
For subjects like sequences, dependencies, promises, and more head over to ./docs/!