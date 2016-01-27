Gulp tasks as CommonJS modules

Because large gulpfiles are a pain and CommonJS modules are fine for managing gulp tasks.

Features

Gulp tasks as CommonJS modules.

Pass as many arguments as you need to your modules.

Built-in run-sequence for more fine grained control over sequences.

Anonymous dependencies and sequences, no need to create a gulp task for every dependent or sequential task.

Inheritance of optional task params.

Self documenting tasks on the command line.

Plays well with gulp-load-plugins.

Installation

Install gulp and gulp-commonjs-tasks dependencies.

$ npm install --save-dev gulp gulp-commonjs-tasks

Examples

Detailed examples on features can be found in ./docs. The actual examples can be found in the ./examples directory.

API

API details can be found in ./docs/api/md.

Gulp tasks as CommonJS modules

Create a gulpfile.js file and add the following:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var taskLoader = require ( 'gulp-commonjs-tasks/task-loader' ); var tasksContext = taskLoader.load( './tasks' , gulp); tasksContext.addHelpTask();

Now let's create a module in ./tasks and call it simple.js

module .exports = function ( gulp ) { var tasks = { 'first-task' : { fn : firstTask, description : 'My first task' }, 'second-task' : { fn : secondTask, description : 'My second task' } }; return tasks; function firstTask ( done ) { done(); } function secondTask ( done ) { done(); } };

The CommonJS module above returns a function which takes in the gulp object as an argument. This argument is needed to access gulp tasks in other task files. It is not mandatory, but if you'd like to use gulp.src() for instance, you need it.

[gulp-commonjs-tasks-examples] cd examples/commonjs [commonjs] gulp [07:06:08] Using gulpfile ~/gulp-commonjs-tasks-examples/examples/commonjs/gulpfile.js [07:06:08] Starting 'help' ... help Usage gulp task [ option ... ] Tasks help : Show help -a, --all : Also show tasks without descriptions first-task : My first task second-task : My second task [07:06:08] Finished 'help' after 1.87 ms [07:06:08] Starting 'default' ... [07:06:08] Finished 'default' after 17 μs

A more elaborate example

We can also add optional command line parameters. Handling these are your own responsibility, a simple way is using gulp-util's env property. Tasks with sequences or dependencies will inherit the optional parameters when calling the help task.

module .exports = function ( gulp ) { var gutil = require ( 'gulp-util' ); var tasks = { 'first' : { fn : firstTask, description : 'Shows info about this task' , options : { '-f, --foo' : 'Foo option' } }, 'second' : { fn : secondTask, description : 'Show info about the second task' , options : { '-b, --bar' : 'Bar option' } }, 'third' : { fn : thirdTask, seq : [ 'first' , 'second' ], description : 'Info about third task' , options : { '-s, --snafu' : 'Snafu option' } }, 'fourth' : { fn : fourthTask, dep : [ 'third' ], description : 'Info about fourth task' , options : { '-p, --pebkac' : 'Pebkac option' } } }; return tasks; function firstTask ( ) { var option = gutil.env.f || gutil.env.foo; console .log( 'first option: f/foo' , option); } function secondTask ( ) { var option = gutil.env.b || gutil.env.bar; console .log( 'second option: b/bar' , option); } function thirdTask ( ) { var option = gutil.env.s || gutil.env.snafu; console .log( 'third option: s/snafu' , option); } function fourthTask ( ) { var option = gutil.env.p || gutil.env.pebkac; console .log( 'fourth option: p/pebkac' , option); console .log( 'All options' , gutil.env); } };

[19:35:22] Starting 'help' ... help Usage gulp task [ option ... ] Tasks help : Show help -a, --all : Also show tasks without descriptions first : Shows info about this task -o, --option : Some option second : Show info about the second task -m, --more : Another option third : Info about third task -o, --option : Some option -m, --more : Another option -e, --evenmore : And another option fourth : Info about fourth task -e, --evenmore : And another option -o, --option : Some option -m, --more : Another option -f, --foo : And another option

For subjects like sequences, dependencies, promises, and more head over to ./docs/!