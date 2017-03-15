CoffeeLint plugin for gulp 3.
First, install
gulp-coffeelint as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-coffeelint
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var coffeelint = require('gulp-coffeelint');
gulp.task('lint', function () {
gulp.src('./src/*.coffee')
.pipe(coffeelint())
.pipe(coffeelint.reporter())
});
coffeelint([optFile,] [opt,] [literate,] [rules])
All arguments are optional. By default
gulp-coffeelint will walk up the directory tree looking for a
coffeelint.json (per file, i.e. dirname) or a
package.json that has a
coffeelintConfig object (as the cli does). Also,
.litcoffee and
.coffee.md files will be treated as Literate CoffeeScript.
Type:
String
Absolute path of a
json file containing options for
coffeelint.
Type:
Object
Options you wish to send to
coffeelint. If
optFile is given, this will be ignored.
Type:
Boolean
Are we dealing with Literate CoffeeScript?
Type:
Array[Function]
Default:
[]
Add custom rules to
coffeelint.
Adds the following properties to the
file object:
file.coffeelint.success = true; // if no errors were found, false otherwise
file.coffeelint.errorCount = 0; // number of errors returned by `coffeelint`
file.coffeelint.warningCount = 0; // number of warnings returned by `coffeelint`
file.coffeelint.results = ErrorReport Object; // instance of `Coffeelint::ErrorReport` , see https://github.com/clutchski/coffeelint/blob/master/src/error_report.coffee
file.coffeelint.opt = {}; // the options used by `coffeelint`
file.coffeelint.literate = false; // you guessed it
Type:
String,
Function
Default:
'coffeelint-stylish'
You can choose any CoffeeLint reporter when you call
gulp.src('./src/*.coffee')
.pipe(coffeelint())
.pipe(coffeelint.reporter('csv'))
Let's use coffeelint-stylish as an example. External modules can be referenced either as the reporter's constructor function or as its module name.
var stylish = require('coffeelint-stylish');
gulp.src('./src/*.coffee')
.pipe(coffeelint())
.pipe(coffeelint.reporter(stylish))
-- OR --
gulp.src('./src/*.coffee')
.pipe(coffeelint())
.pipe(coffeelint.reporter('coffeelint-stylish'))
Any module following the CoffeeLint Reporter module format should work. These modules have a constructor accepting a
CoffeeLint::ErrorReport Object, and provide a
publish function.
Do you want the task to fail when a CoffeeLint error or warning happens? gulp-coffeelint includes
fail and
failOnWarning reporters for this.
This example will log the errors using the stylish reporter, then fail if CoffeeLint was not a success.
gulp.src('./src/*.coffee')
.pipe(coffeelint())
.pipe(coffeelint.reporter('coffeelint-stylish'))
.pipe(coffeelint.reporter('fail'))
Specify your own downstream Reporter for CoffeeLint results.
var coffeelint = require('gulp-coffeelint');
var myReporter = (function() {
function MyReporter(errorReport) {
this.errorReport = errorReport;
}
MyReporter.prototype.publish = function() {
var hasError = this.errorReport.hasError();
if (hasError) {
return console.log('Oh no!');
}
return console.log('Oh yeah!');
}
return MyReporter;
})();
gulp.task('lint', function() {
return gulp.src('./src/*.coffee')
.pipe(coffeelint())
.pipe(coffeelint.reporter(myReporter));
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using gulp and npm-test. Plus, make sure to adhere to these commit message conventions.