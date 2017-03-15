CoffeeLint plugin for gulp 3.

Usage

First, install gulp-coffeelint as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-coffeelint

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var coffeelint = require ( 'gulp-coffeelint' ); gulp.task( 'lint' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './src/*.coffee' ) .pipe(coffeelint()) .pipe(coffeelint.reporter()) });

API

All arguments are optional. By default gulp-coffeelint will walk up the directory tree looking for a coffeelint.json (per file, i.e. dirname) or a package.json that has a coffeelintConfig object (as the cli does). Also, .litcoffee and .coffee.md files will be treated as Literate CoffeeScript.

optFile

Type: String

Absolute path of a json file containing options for coffeelint .

opt

Type: Object

Options you wish to send to coffeelint . If optFile is given, this will be ignored.

literate

Type: Boolean

Are we dealing with Literate CoffeeScript?

rules

Type: Array[Function] Default: []

Add custom rules to coffeelint .

Results

Adds the following properties to the file object:

file.coffeelint.success = true ; file.coffeelint.errorCount = 0 ; file.coffeelint.warningCount = 0 ; file.coffeelint.results = ErrorReport Object ; file.coffeelint.opt = {}; file.coffeelint.literate = false ;

Reporters

name

Type: String , Function Default: 'coffeelint-stylish'

CoffeeLint reporters

You can choose any CoffeeLint reporter when you call

gulp.src( './src/*.coffee' ) .pipe(coffeelint()) .pipe(coffeelint.reporter( 'csv' ))

External

Let's use coffeelint-stylish as an example. External modules can be referenced either as the reporter's constructor function or as its module name.

var stylish = require ( 'coffeelint-stylish' ); gulp.src( './src/*.coffee' ) .pipe(coffeelint()) .pipe(coffeelint.reporter(stylish))

-- OR --

gulp.src( './src/*.coffee' ) .pipe(coffeelint()) .pipe(coffeelint.reporter( 'coffeelint-stylish' ))

Any module following the CoffeeLint Reporter module format should work. These modules have a constructor accepting a CoffeeLint::ErrorReport Object , and provide a publish function.

Fail and FailOnWarning Reporters

Do you want the task to fail when a CoffeeLint error or warning happens? gulp-coffeelint includes fail and failOnWarning reporters for this.

This example will log the errors using the stylish reporter, then fail if CoffeeLint was not a success.

gulp.src( './src/*.coffee' ) .pipe(coffeelint()) .pipe(coffeelint.reporter( 'coffeelint-stylish' )) .pipe(coffeelint.reporter( 'fail' ))

Custom Reporters

Specify your own downstream Reporter for CoffeeLint results.

var coffeelint = require ( 'gulp-coffeelint' ); var myReporter = ( function ( ) { function MyReporter ( errorReport ) { this .errorReport = errorReport; } MyReporter.prototype.publish = function ( ) { var hasError = this .errorReport.hasError(); if (hasError) { return console .log( 'Oh no!' ); } return console .log( 'Oh yeah!' ); } return MyReporter; })(); gulp.task( 'lint' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.coffee' ) .pipe(coffeelint()) .pipe(coffeelint.reporter(myReporter)); });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using gulp and npm-test. Plus, make sure to adhere to these commit message conventions.

License

MIT License © Jan Raasch