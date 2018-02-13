A gulp plugin that allows you to programmatically invalidate paths in AWS cloudfront.

This version invalidates the array of files that were updated, created, or deleted by gulp-awspublish.

This will work with any similar plugin that uses the same file.s3 API internally.

Tested with gulp-awspublish v3.0.1.

See gulp-awspublish for more implementation details.

Installation

npm install gulp-cloudfront-invalidate-aws-publish

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) , awspublish = require ( 'gulp-awspublish' ) , cloudfront = require ( 'gulp-cloudfront-invalidate-aws-publish' ); var publisher = awspublish.create({ region : 'your-region-id' , params : { Bucket : '...' } }, { cacheFile : 'your-cache-location' }); var headers = { 'Cache-Control' : 'max-age=315360000, no-transform, public' }; var cfSettings = { distribution : 'E2A654H2YRPD0W' , accessKeyId : '...' , secretAccessKey : '...' , sessionToken : '...' , wait : true , originPath : '/app' , indexRootPath : true } gulp.task( 'invalidate' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( '*' ) .pipe(publisher.publish(headers)) .pipe(cloudfront(cfSettings)) .pipe(publisher.cache()) .pipe(awspublish.reporter()); });

Lee Pender Lpender@gmail.com

Credit

Thanks to:

https://github.com/confyio/gulp-cloudfront-invalidate

https://github.com/pgherveou/gulp-awspublish

https://github.com/sindresorhus/gulp-debug/