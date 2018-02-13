A gulp plugin that allows you to programmatically invalidate paths in AWS cloudfront.
This version invalidates the array of files that were updated, created, or deleted by gulp-awspublish.
This will work with any similar plugin that uses the same
file.s3 API internally.
Tested with
gulp-awspublish v3.0.1.
See gulp-awspublish for more implementation details.
npm install gulp-cloudfront-invalidate-aws-publish
var gulp = require('gulp')
, awspublish = require('gulp-awspublish')
, cloudfront = require('gulp-cloudfront-invalidate-aws-publish');
var publisher = awspublish.create({
region: 'your-region-id',
params: {
Bucket: '...'
}
}, {
cacheFile: 'your-cache-location'
});
// define custom headers
var headers = {
'Cache-Control': 'max-age=315360000, no-transform, public'
// ...
};
var cfSettings = {
distribution: 'E2A654H2YRPD0W', // Cloudfront distribution ID
accessKeyId: '...', // Optional AWS Access Key ID
secretAccessKey: '...', // Optional AWS Secret Access Key
sessionToken: '...', // Optional AWS Session Token
wait: true, // Whether to wait until invalidation is completed (default: false)
originPath: '/app', // Configure OriginPath to be removed of file path to invalidation
indexRootPath: true // Invalidate index.html root paths (`foo/index.html` and `foo/`) (default: false)
}
gulp.task('invalidate', function () {
return gulp.src('*')
.pipe(publisher.publish(headers))
.pipe(cloudfront(cfSettings))
.pipe(publisher.cache())
.pipe(awspublish.reporter());
});
