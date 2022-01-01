A gulp plugin that allows you to invalidate paths in AWS cloudfront
npm install gulp-cloudfront-invalidate
var gulp = require('gulp')
, cloudfront = require('gulp-cloudfront-invalidate');
var settings = {
distribution: 'E2A654H2YRPD0W', // Cloudfront distribution ID
paths: ['/index.html'] // Paths to invalidate
accessKeyId: '...', // AWS Access Key ID
secretAccessKey: '...', // AWS Secret Access Key
sessionToken: '...', // Optional AWS Session Token
wait: true // Whether to wait until invalidation is completed (default: false)
}
gulp.task('invalidate', function () {
return gulp.src('*')
.pipe(cloudfront(settings));
});
If you like this project, please watch this and follow me.
Here is a list of Contributors
I accept pull requests and guarantee a reply back within a day
MIT/X11
Report here. Guaranteed reply within a day.
Pavan Kumar Sunkara (pavan.sss1991@gmail.com)