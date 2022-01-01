A gulp plugin that allows you to invalidate paths in AWS cloudfront

Installation

npm install gulp-cloudfront-invalidate

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) , cloudfront = require ( 'gulp-cloudfront-invalidate' ); var settings = { distribution : 'E2A654H2YRPD0W' , paths : [ '/index.html' ] accessKeyId : '...' , secretAccessKey : '...' , sessionToken : '...' , wait : true } gulp.task( 'invalidate' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( '*' ) .pipe(cloudfront(settings)); });

If you like this project, please watch this and follow me.

Contributors

Here is a list of Contributors

I accept pull requests and guarantee a reply back within a day

License

MIT/X11

Bug Reports

Report here. Guaranteed reply within a day.

Pavan Kumar Sunkara (pavan.sss1991@gmail.com)

Follow me on github, twitter