A gulp plugin that allows you to invalidate paths in AWS cloudfront

Readme

gulp-cloudfront-invalidate

A gulp plugin that allows you to invalidate paths in AWS cloudfront

Installation

npm install gulp-cloudfront-invalidate

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp')
  , cloudfront = require('gulp-cloudfront-invalidate');

var settings = {
  distribution: 'E2A654H2YRPD0W', // Cloudfront distribution ID
  paths: ['/index.html']          // Paths to invalidate
  accessKeyId: '...',             // AWS Access Key ID
  secretAccessKey: '...',         // AWS Secret Access Key
  sessionToken: '...',            // Optional AWS Session Token
  wait: true                      // Whether to wait until invalidation is completed (default: false)
}

gulp.task('invalidate', function () {
  return gulp.src('*')
    .pipe(cloudfront(settings));
});

If you like this project, please watch this and follow me.

Contributors

Here is a list of Contributors

I accept pull requests and guarantee a reply back within a day

License

MIT/X11

Bug Reports

Report here. Guaranteed reply within a day.

Contact

Pavan Kumar Sunkara (pavan.sss1991@gmail.com)

Follow me on github, twitter

