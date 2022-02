Duplicate files in memory.

Install

Install with npm.

npm install --save-dev gulp-clone

Changelog

2.0.0: Possible Breaking change - The dependency from gutil has been dropped, this has been reported to cause a breaking change in some circumstances. Please continue to use the 1.0 branch if that would cause problems in your setup.

- The dependency from gutil has been dropped, this has been reported to cause a breaking change in some circumstances. Please continue to use the 1.0 branch if that would cause problems in your setup. 1.0.0: Breaking change - There is a new operating mode, as explained in the 1st example. The old operating mode is still available under the clone.sink() property.

Example

gulp-clone is useful in all those situations where you perform a destructive operation on your files (as for example concat) and you want to keep your original files for further processing or saving.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); var clone = require ( 'gulp-clone' ); var es = require ( 'event-stream' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { var scripts = gulp.src( 'assets/**/*.js' ); var bundle = scripts.pipe(clone()) .pipe(concat( 'bundle.js' )); return es.merge(scripts, bundle).pipe(gulp.dest( 'out' )); });

##Example - Bypass mode

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ); var clone = require ( 'gulp-clone' ); var cloneSink = clone.sink(); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'assets/**/*.js' ) .pipe(cloneSink) .pipe(concat( "bundle.js" )) .pipe(cloneSink.tap()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'out/' )); });

License

MIT @ Mario Casciaro