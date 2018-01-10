Deprecated in favor of https://github.com/gulpjs/gulp/blob/master/docs/recipes/delete-files-folder.md
Removes files and folders.
Install with npm.
npm install --save-dev gulp-clean
var gulp = require('gulp');
var clean = require('gulp-clean');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('app/tmp', {read: false})
.pipe(clean());
});
Option read:false prevents gulp from reading the contents of the file and makes this task a lot faster. If you need the file and its contents after cleaning in the same stream, do not set the read option to false.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var clean = require('gulp-clean');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('app/tmp/index.js')
.pipe(clean({force: true}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Clean as a dependency:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var clean = require('gulp-clean');
gulp.task('clean-scripts', function () {
return gulp.src('app/tmp/*.js', {read: false})
.pipe(clean());
});
gulp.task('scripts', ['clean-scripts'], function () {
gulp.src('app/scripts/*.js')
.pipe(gulp.dest('app/tmp'));
});
gulp.task('default', ['scripts']);
Make sure to return the stream so that gulp knows the clean task is asynchronous and waits for it to terminate before starting the dependent one.
MIT @ Peter Vilja