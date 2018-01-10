openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gc

gulp-clean

by Peter Vilja
0.4.0 (see all)

A gulp plugin for removing files and folders from given paths.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97.7K

GitHub Stars

176

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Deprecated in favor of https://github.com/gulpjs/gulp/blob/master/docs/recipes/delete-files-folder.md

gulp-clean Build Status NPM version

Removes files and folders.

Install

Install with npm.

npm install --save-dev gulp-clean

Examples

var gulp = require('gulp');
var clean = require('gulp-clean');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('app/tmp', {read: false})
        .pipe(clean());
});

Option read:false prevents gulp from reading the contents of the file and makes this task a lot faster. If you need the file and its contents after cleaning in the same stream, do not set the read option to false.

var gulp = require('gulp');
var clean = require('gulp-clean');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('app/tmp/index.js')
        .pipe(clean({force: true}))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
For safety files and folders outside the current working directory can be removed only with option force set to true.

Clean as a dependency:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var clean = require('gulp-clean');

gulp.task('clean-scripts', function () {
  return gulp.src('app/tmp/*.js', {read: false})
    .pipe(clean());
});

gulp.task('scripts', ['clean-scripts'], function () {
  gulp.src('app/scripts/*.js')
    .pipe(gulp.dest('app/tmp'));
});

gulp.task('default', ['scripts']);

Make sure to return the stream so that gulp knows the clean task is asynchronous and waits for it to terminate before starting the dependent one.

License

MIT @ Peter Vilja

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial