Deprecated in favor of https://github.com/gulpjs/gulp/blob/master/docs/recipes/delete-files-folder.md

Removes files and folders.

Install

Install with npm.

npm install --save-dev gulp-clean

Examples

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var clean = require ( 'gulp-clean' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'app/tmp' , { read : false }) .pipe(clean()); });

Option read:false prevents gulp from reading the contents of the file and makes this task a lot faster. If you need the file and its contents after cleaning in the same stream, do not set the read option to false.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var clean = require ( 'gulp-clean' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'app/tmp/index.js' ) .pipe(clean({ force : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

For safety files and folders outside the current working directory can be removed only with option force set to true.

Clean as a dependency:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var clean = require ( 'gulp-clean' ); gulp.task( 'clean-scripts' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'app/tmp/*.js' , { read : false }) .pipe(clean()); }); gulp.task( 'scripts' , [ 'clean-scripts' ], function ( ) { gulp.src( 'app/scripts/*.js' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'app/tmp' )); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'scripts' ]);

Make sure to return the stream so that gulp knows the clean task is asynchronous and waits for it to terminate before starting the dependent one.

License

MIT @ Peter Vilja