A gulp plugin for running external gulpfiles as part of a gulp task inside another gulpfile.

gulp-chug is non-modifying, i.e., gulp-chug will return the same stream it receives. See Use with other plugins for an example.

Requires node >= 0.10

Inspired by shama's grunt-hub.

Note: This plugin has been blacklisted, however I have yet to find an example of a pattern that allows for the execution of child gulpfiles without task name collisions. If you have an example, let me know!

Install

Install with npm:

npm install gulp-chug

Usage

Run external gulpfiles

Run one external gulpfile:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var chug = require ( 'gulp-chug' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' ) .pipe( chug() ) } );

Run multiple external gulpfiles:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var chug = require ( 'gulp-chug' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './**/gulpfile.js' ) .pipe( chug() ) } );

Use with other plugins

grunt-chug will not modify streams passed to it, but will happily accept streams modified by other plugins:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var chug = require ( 'gulp-chug' ); var replace = require ( 'gulp-replace' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' ) .pipe( replace( 'Hello' , 'Goodbye' ) ) .pipe( chug() ) } );

Make gulp-chug faster by ignoring file contents

If gulp-chug is the only plugin in the stream, there's no need to actually read the contents of the gulpfiles. Set { read: false } in gulp.src to speed things up:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var chug = require ( 'gulp-chug' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' , { read : false } ) .pipe( chug() ) } );

Options

Gulp chug supports several options, all of which are optional, e.g.,

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var chug = require ( 'gulp-chug' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' ) .pipe( chug( { nodeCmd : 'node' , tasks : [ 'default' ], args : [ '--my-arg-1' , '--my-arg-2' ] } ) ); } );

tasks

The tasks to run from each gulpfile. Default is default .

chug( { tasks : [ 'my-task-1' , 'my-task-2' ] } )

nodeCmd

The node command to spawn when running gulpfiles. Default is node .

chug( { nodeCmd : './my-node-bin' } )

args

Additional command-line arguments to pass to each spawned process. Default is none.

chug( { args : [ '--my-arg-1' , '--my-arg-2' ] } )

Callback

You can pass a callback function to gulp chug that will be executed after the external gulpfile has finished running.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var chug = require ( 'gulp-chug' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' ) .pipe( chug( function ( ) { console .log( 'Done' ); } ) ) } );

In combination with gulp-chug options:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var chug = require ( 'gulp-chug' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' ) .pipe( chug( { tasks : [ 'my-task-1' , 'my-task-2' ] }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Done' ); } ) ) } );

See also

gulp-hub - Load tasks from other gulpfiles

Changelog

Add option to pass additional command-line arguments to each gulpfile

Update deps

Add nodeCmd option to choose one's own node binary to spawn

option to choose one's own node binary to spawn Add error handling for spawned processes

Update deps

Use child_process.spawn instead of child_process.exec for real-time child gulpfile output (see exec vs spawn)

instead of for real-time child gulpfile output (see exec vs spawn) Implement proper unit tests

Fix bug where temp gulpfile would be written to the glob base instead of as a sibling to the original gulpfile

Initial release

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Rob McGuire-Dale

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.