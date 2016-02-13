A gulp plugin for running external gulpfiles as part of a gulp task inside another gulpfile.
gulp-chug is non-modifying, i.e., gulp-chug will return the same stream it receives. See Use with other plugins for an example.
Requires node >= 0.10
Inspired by shama's grunt-hub.
Note: This plugin has been blacklisted, however I have yet to find an example of a pattern that allows for the execution of child gulpfiles without task name collisions. If you have an example, let me know!
Install with npm:
npm install gulp-chug
Run one external gulpfile:
var gulp = require( 'gulp' );
var chug = require( 'gulp-chug' );
gulp.task( 'default', function () {
gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' )
.pipe( chug() )
} );
Run multiple external gulpfiles:
var gulp = require( 'gulp' );
var chug = require( 'gulp-chug' );
gulp.task( 'default', function () {
// Find and run all gulpfiles under all subdirectories
gulp.src( './**/gulpfile.js' )
.pipe( chug() )
} );
grunt-chug will not modify streams passed to it, but will happily accept streams modified by other plugins:
var gulp = require( 'gulp' );
var chug = require( 'gulp-chug' );
var replace = require( 'gulp-replace' );
gulp.task( 'default', function () {
gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' )
// Transform stream with gulp-replace
.pipe( replace( 'Hello', 'Goodbye' ) )
// Run modified stream with gulp-chug
.pipe( chug() )
} );
If gulp-chug is the only plugin in the stream, there's no need to actually read
the contents of the gulpfiles. Set
{ read: false } in
gulp.src to speed
things up:
var gulp = require( 'gulp' );
var chug = require( 'gulp-chug' );
gulp.task( 'default', function () {
gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js', { read: false } )
.pipe( chug() )
} );
Gulp chug supports several options, all of which are optional, e.g.,
var gulp = require( 'gulp' );
var chug = require( 'gulp-chug' );
gulp.task( 'default', function () {
gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' )
.pipe( chug( {
nodeCmd: 'node',
tasks: [ 'default' ],
args: [ '--my-arg-1', '--my-arg-2' ]
} ) );
} );
The tasks to run from each gulpfile. Default is
default.
chug( {
tasks: [ 'my-task-1', 'my-task-2' ]
} )
The node command to spawn when running gulpfiles. Default is
node.
chug( {
nodeCmd: './my-node-bin'
} )
Additional command-line arguments to pass to each spawned process. Default is none.
chug( {
args: [ '--my-arg-1', '--my-arg-2' ]
} )
You can pass a callback function to gulp chug that will be executed after the external gulpfile has finished running.
var gulp = require( 'gulp' );
var chug = require( 'gulp-chug' );
gulp.task( 'default', function () {
gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' )
.pipe( chug( function () {
console.log( 'Done' );
} ) )
} );
In combination with gulp-chug options:
var gulp = require( 'gulp' );
var chug = require( 'gulp-chug' );
gulp.task( 'default', function () {
gulp.src( './subproj/gulpfile.js' )
.pipe( chug( {
tasks: [ 'my-task-1', 'my-task-2' ]
}, function () {
console.log( 'Done' );
} ) )
} );
nodeCmd option to choose one's own node binary to spawn
child_process.spawn instead of
child_process.exec for real-time child gulpfile output (see exec vs spawn)
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014 Rob McGuire-Dale
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.