Only pass through changed files

No more wasting precious time on processing unchanged files.

By default it's only able to detect whether files in the stream changed. If you require something more advanced like knowing if imports/dependencies changed, create a custom comparator, or use another plugin.

How is this different from gulp-changed? gulp-changed checks against build files, for example ES5 files generated by Babel.js from the source ES6 files. gulp-changed-in-place monitors source files, ES6 files in this example. This allows you to do things like apply source formatting or linting only to changed files while you are working on them.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var changedInPlace = require ( 'gulp-changed-in-place' ); var tsfmt = require ( 'gulp-tsfmt' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/**/*.{ts,tsx}' ) .pipe(changedInPlace()) .pipe(tsfmt()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'src' )); });

API

firstPass

boolean

Default = false Makes gulp-changed-in-place pass through all files once on the first run.

cache

Object

Default = {} Object of { key: value } format for all the files that is shared between all runs. Value will be hash or modification time, depending on the howToDetermineDifference option.

howToDetermineDifference

"hash" || "modification-time"

Default = hash Selects how it is determined if a file has been changed. hash : Change will be triggered when SHA1 sum of the file content changes. This is a slower but more correct way. modification-time : Change will be triggered based on the modification time stamp (mtime) of the file.



.pipe(changedInPlace({ howToDetermineDifference : "modification-time" }))

basePath

string

Default = undefined Allows you to set relative path that will be used for storing paths in the cache .

Version History

Change log

