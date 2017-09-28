openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gci

gulp-changed-in-place

by Alex Gorbatchev
2.3.0 (see all)

Gulp plugin to only pass through changed files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-changed-in-place

Dependency status devDependency Status Build Status

Only pass through changed files

No more wasting precious time on processing unchanged files.

By default it's only able to detect whether files in the stream changed. If you require something more advanced like knowing if imports/dependencies changed, create a custom comparator, or use another plugin.

How is this different from gulp-changed? gulp-changed checks against build files, for example ES5 files generated by Babel.js from the source ES6 files. gulp-changed-in-place monitors source files, ES6 files in this example. This allows you to do things like apply source formatting or linting only to changed files while you are working on them.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-changed-in-place

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var changedInPlace = require('gulp-changed-in-place');
var tsfmt = require('gulp-tsfmt');

gulp.task('default', function () {
  return gulp.src('src/**/*.{ts,tsx}')
    .pipe(changedInPlace())
    .pipe(tsfmt())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('src'));
});

API

changed(options)

firstPass

  • boolean

  • Default = false

    Makes gulp-changed-in-place pass through all files once on the first run.

cache

  • Object

  • Default = {}

    Object of { key: value } format for all the files that is shared between all runs. Value will be hash or modification time, depending on the howToDetermineDifference option.

howToDetermineDifference

  • "hash" || "modification-time"

  • Default = hash

    Selects how it is determined if a file has been changed.

    • hash: Change will be triggered when SHA1 sum of the file content changes. This is a slower but more correct way.
    • modification-time: Change will be triggered based on the modification time stamp (mtime) of the file.
.pipe(changedInPlace({ howToDetermineDifference: "modification-time" }))

basePath

  • string

  • Default = undefined

    Allows you to set relative path that will be used for storing paths in the cache.

Version History

Change log

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Alex Gorbatchev

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial