openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gc

gulp-cdnify

by cagegong
1.0.8 (see all)

A gulp plugin that converts local URLs to CDN ones.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

143

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp cdnify

The gulp version of grunt-cdnify

install

npm install gulp-cdnify --save-dev

Usage

gulp.task('cdnify', function () {

  var cdnify = require('gulp-cdnify');

  return gulp.src([
    'dist/**/*.{css,html}'
  ])
    .pipe(cdnify({
      base: 'http://pathto/your/cdn/'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'))
});

For those who want to rewrite the url with their own specific rules.

pipe($.cdnify({
  rewriter: function(url, process) {
    if (/eot]ttf|woff|woff2/.test(url)) {
      return 'http://myfontcdn.com/' + url;
    } else if (/(png|jpg|gif)$/.test(url)) {
      return 'http://myimagecdn.com/' + url;
    } else {
      return process(url);
    }
  }
}));

If you want to read custom source (Eg. favicon)

pipe($.cdnify({
  html: {
    'link[rel="shortcut icon"]': 'href',
    'link[rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed"]': 'href'
  }
}));

Default sources:

sources = {
  'img[data-src]': 'data-src',
  'img[src]': 'src',
  'link[rel="apple-touch-icon"]': 'href',
  'link[rel="icon"]': 'href',
  'link[rel="shortcut icon"]': 'href',
  'link[rel="stylesheet"]': 'href',
  'script[src]': 'src',
  'source[src]': 'src',
  'video[poster]': 'poster'
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial