The gulp version of grunt-cdnify
npm install gulp-cdnify --save-dev
gulp.task('cdnify', function () {
var cdnify = require('gulp-cdnify');
return gulp.src([
'dist/**/*.{css,html}'
])
.pipe(cdnify({
base: 'http://pathto/your/cdn/'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'))
});
pipe($.cdnify({
rewriter: function(url, process) {
if (/eot]ttf|woff|woff2/.test(url)) {
return 'http://myfontcdn.com/' + url;
} else if (/(png|jpg|gif)$/.test(url)) {
return 'http://myimagecdn.com/' + url;
} else {
return process(url);
}
}
}));
pipe($.cdnify({
html: {
'link[rel="shortcut icon"]': 'href',
'link[rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed"]': 'href'
}
}));
sources = {
'img[data-src]': 'data-src',
'img[src]': 'src',
'link[rel="apple-touch-icon"]': 'href',
'link[rel="icon"]': 'href',
'link[rel="shortcut icon"]': 'href',
'link[rel="stylesheet"]': 'href',
'script[src]': 'src',
'source[src]': 'src',
'video[poster]': 'poster'
}