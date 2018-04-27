gulp cdnify

The gulp version of grunt-cdnify

install

npm install gulp-cdnify --save-dev

Usage

gulp.task( 'cdnify' , function ( ) { var cdnify = require ( 'gulp-cdnify' ); return gulp.src([ 'dist/**/*.{css,html}' ]) .pipe(cdnify({ base : 'http://pathto/your/cdn/' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/' )) });

For those who want to rewrite the url with their own specific rules.

pipe($.cdnify({ rewriter : function ( url, process ) { if ( /eot]ttf|woff|woff2/ .test(url)) { return 'http://myfontcdn.com/' + url; } else if ( /(png|jpg|gif)$/ .test(url)) { return 'http://myimagecdn.com/' + url; } else { return process(url); } } }));

If you want to read custom source (Eg. favicon)

pipe($.cdnify({ html : { 'link[rel="shortcut icon"]' : 'href' , 'link[rel="apple-touch-icon-precomposed"]' : 'href' } }));

Default sources: