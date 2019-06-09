openbase logo
gcb

gulp-cache-bust

by Daniel Furze
1.4.1 (see all)

⚠️ not maintained

Documentation
6.6K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-cache-bust

cachebust plugin for gulp

Usage

First, install gulp-cache-bust as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-cache-bust

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

var cachebust = require('gulp-cache-bust');

gulp.src('./dist/*/*.html')
    .pipe(cachebust({
        type: 'timestamp'
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

API

cache-bust(options)

options.type

Type: String
Default: MD5

The time of query string you want appended to your asset URLs.

options.basePath

Type: String Default: ''

Path to find File in case you chose the MD5 Type of cache-busting.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Furze.

Licensed under the MIT license: http://danielfurze.mit-license.org

