cachebust plugin for gulp
First, install
gulp-cache-bust as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-cache-bust
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var cachebust = require('gulp-cache-bust');
gulp.src('./dist/*/*.html')
.pipe(cachebust({
type: 'timestamp'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
Type:
String
Default:
MD5
The time of query string you want appended to your asset URLs.
Type:
String
Default: ''
Path to find File in case you chose the MD5 Type of cache-busting.
Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Furze.
Licensed under the MIT license: http://danielfurze.mit-license.org