cachebust plugin for gulp

Usage

First, install gulp-cache-bust as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-cache-bust

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var cachebust = require ( 'gulp-cache-bust' ); gulp.src( './dist/*/*.html' ) .pipe(cachebust({ type : 'timestamp' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ));

API

Type: String

Default: MD5

The time of query string you want appended to your asset URLs.

Type: String Default: ''

Path to find File in case you chose the MD5 Type of cache-busting.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Furze.

Licensed under the MIT license: http://danielfurze.mit-license.org