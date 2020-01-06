openbase logo
gulp-cache

by Jacob Gable
1.1.3 (see all)

A cache proxy task for Gulp

Readme

gulp-cache

NPM version Node version Dependencies status Build status Coverage status

A temp file based caching proxy task for gulp.

Install

npm i -D gulp-cache
# or
yarn add -D gulp-cache

Usage

import gulp from 'gulp';
import favicons from 'gulp-favicons';
import srcset from 'gulp-srcset';
import cache from 'gulp-cache';

gulp.task('favicon', () =>
    gulp.src('src/favicon.svg')
        .pipe(cache(
            // Target plugin, the output of which will be cached.
            favicons(faviconsConfig),
            // Options for `gulp-cache` plugin.
            {
                // Bucket to store favicons in cache.
                name: 'favicons'
            }
        ))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./favicons'))
);

gulp.task('images', () =>
    gulp.src('src/**/*.{jpg,png,svg}')
        .pipe(cache(
            // Target plugin, the output of which will be cached.
            srcset(srcsetRules),
            // Options for `gulp-cache` plugin.
            {
                // Bucket to store images in cache.
                name: 'images'
            }
        ))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./images'))
);
Complex usage example 
import fs from 'fs';
import gulp from 'gulp';
import jshint from 'gulp-jshint';
import cache from 'gulp-cache';

const jsHintVersion = '2.4.1';
const jshintOptions = fs.readFileSync('.jshintrc');

function makeHashKey(file) {
    // Key off the file contents, jshint version and options
    return `${file.contents.toString('utf8')}${jshintVersion}${jshintOptions}`;
}

gulp.task('lint', () =>
    gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
        .pipe(cache(
            // Target plugin, the output of which will be cached.
            jshint('.jshintrc'),
            // Options for `gulp-cache` plugin.
            {
                key: makeHashKey,
                // What on the result indicates it was successful
                success(jshintedFile) {
                    return jshintedFile.jshint.success;
                },
                // What to store as the result of the successful action
                value(jshintedFile) {
                    // Will be extended onto the file object on a cache hit next time task is ran
                    return {
                        jshint: jshintedFile.jshint
                    };
                }
            }
        ))
        .pipe(jshint.reporter('default'))
});

API

cache(pluginToCache [, options])

pluginToCache

Target plugin, the output of which will be cached.

options

Options for gulp-cache plugin.

options.fileCache

[Optional] Where to store the cache objects

options.name

[Optional] The name of the bucket which stores the cached objects

  • Defaults to default
options.key

[Optional] What to use to determine the uniqueness of an input file for this task.

  • Can return a string or a Promise that resolves to a string.

  • The result of this method is converted to a unique MD5 hash automatically; no need to do this yourself.

  • Defaults to file.contents if a Buffer, or undefined if a Stream.

options.success

[Optional] How to determine if the resulting file was successful.

  • Must return a truthy value that is used to determine whether to cache the result of the task. Promise is supported.

  • Defaults to true, so any task results will be cached.

options.value

[Optional] What to store as the cached result of the task.

  • Can be a function that returns an Object or a Promise that resolves to an Object.

  • Can also be set to a string that will be picked of the task result file.

  • The result of this method is run through JSON.stringify and stored in a temp file for later retrieval.

  • Defaults to 'contents' which will grab the resulting file.contents and store them as a string.

Clearing the cache

If you find yourself needing to clear the cache, there is a handy dandy cache.clearAll() method:

import cache from 'gulp-cache';

gulp.task('clear', () =>
    cache.clearAll()
);

You can then run it with gulp clear.

One-to-many caching

To support one-to-many caching in Your Gulp-plugin, you should:

  • Use clone method, to save _cachedKey property:
const outputFile1 = inputFile.clone({ contents: false });
const outputFile2 = inputFile.clone({ contents: false });

outputFile1.contents = new Buffer(...);
outputFile2.contents = new Buffer(...);

const outputFiles = [
    outputFile1,
    outputFile2,
    ...
];
  • Or, do it manually:
const outputFiles = [
    new Vinyl({..., _cachedKey: inputFile._cachedKey}),
    new Vinyl({..., _cachedKey: inputFile._cachedKey}),
    ...
];

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 - present Jacob Gable

