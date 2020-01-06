A temp file based caching proxy task for gulp.
npm i -D gulp-cache
# or
yarn add -D gulp-cache
import gulp from 'gulp';
import favicons from 'gulp-favicons';
import srcset from 'gulp-srcset';
import cache from 'gulp-cache';
gulp.task('favicon', () =>
gulp.src('src/favicon.svg')
.pipe(cache(
// Target plugin, the output of which will be cached.
favicons(faviconsConfig),
// Options for `gulp-cache` plugin.
{
// Bucket to store favicons in cache.
name: 'favicons'
}
))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./favicons'))
);
gulp.task('images', () =>
gulp.src('src/**/*.{jpg,png,svg}')
.pipe(cache(
// Target plugin, the output of which will be cached.
srcset(srcsetRules),
// Options for `gulp-cache` plugin.
{
// Bucket to store images in cache.
name: 'images'
}
))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./images'))
);
import fs from 'fs';
import gulp from 'gulp';
import jshint from 'gulp-jshint';
import cache from 'gulp-cache';
const jsHintVersion = '2.4.1';
const jshintOptions = fs.readFileSync('.jshintrc');
function makeHashKey(file) {
// Key off the file contents, jshint version and options
return `${file.contents.toString('utf8')}${jshintVersion}${jshintOptions}`;
}
gulp.task('lint', () =>
gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(cache(
// Target plugin, the output of which will be cached.
jshint('.jshintrc'),
// Options for `gulp-cache` plugin.
{
key: makeHashKey,
// What on the result indicates it was successful
success(jshintedFile) {
return jshintedFile.jshint.success;
},
// What to store as the result of the successful action
value(jshintedFile) {
// Will be extended onto the file object on a cache hit next time task is ran
return {
jshint: jshintedFile.jshint
};
}
}
))
.pipe(jshint.reporter('default'))
});
cache(pluginToCache [, options])
pluginToCache
Target plugin, the output of which will be cached.
options
Options for
gulp-cache plugin.
options.fileCache
[Optional] Where to store the cache objects
Defaults to
new Cache({ cacheDirName: 'gulp-cache' })
Create your own with
new cache.Cache({ cacheDirName: 'custom-cache' })
options.name
[Optional] The name of the bucket which stores the cached objects
default
options.key
[Optional] What to use to determine the uniqueness of an input file for this task.
Can return a string or a
Promise that resolves to a string.
The result of this method is converted to a unique MD5 hash automatically; no need to do this yourself.
Defaults to
file.contents if a Buffer, or
undefined if a Stream.
options.success
[Optional] How to determine if the resulting file was successful.
Must return a truthy value that is used to determine whether to cache the result of the task.
Promise is supported.
Defaults to true, so any task results will be cached.
options.value
[Optional] What to store as the cached result of the task.
Can be a function that returns an Object or a
Promise that resolves to an Object.
Can also be set to a string that will be picked of the task result file.
The result of this method is run through
JSON.stringify and stored in a temp file for later retrieval.
Defaults to
'contents' which will grab the resulting file.contents and store them as a string.
If you find yourself needing to clear the cache, there is a handy dandy
cache.clearAll() method:
import cache from 'gulp-cache';
gulp.task('clear', () =>
cache.clearAll()
);
You can then run it with
gulp clear.
To support one-to-many caching in Your Gulp-plugin, you should:
clone method, to save
_cachedKey property:
const outputFile1 = inputFile.clone({ contents: false });
const outputFile2 = inputFile.clone({ contents: false });
outputFile1.contents = new Buffer(...);
outputFile2.contents = new Buffer(...);
const outputFiles = [
outputFile1,
outputFile2,
...
];
const outputFiles = [
new Vinyl({..., _cachedKey: inputFile._cachedKey}),
new Vinyl({..., _cachedKey: inputFile._cachedKey}),
...
];
Copyright (c) 2014 - present Jacob Gable