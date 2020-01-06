A temp file based caching proxy task for gulp.

Install

npm i -D gulp-cache yarn add -D gulp-cache

Usage

import gulp from 'gulp' ; import favicons from 'gulp-favicons' ; import srcset from 'gulp-srcset' ; import cache from 'gulp-cache' ; gulp.task( 'favicon' , () => gulp.src( 'src/favicon.svg' ) .pipe(cache( favicons(faviconsConfig), { name : 'favicons' } )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './favicons' )) ); gulp.task( 'images' , () => gulp.src( 'src/**/*.{jpg,png,svg}' ) .pipe(cache( srcset(srcsetRules), { name : 'images' } )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './images' )) );

Complex usage example import fs from 'fs' ; import gulp from 'gulp' ; import jshint from 'gulp-jshint' ; import cache from 'gulp-cache' ; const jsHintVersion = '2.4.1' ; const jshintOptions = fs.readFileSync( '.jshintrc' ); function makeHashKey ( file ) { return ` ${file.contents.toString( 'utf8' )} ${jshintVersion} ${jshintOptions} ` ; } gulp.task( 'lint' , () => gulp.src( 'src/**/*.js' ) .pipe(cache( jshint( '.jshintrc' ), { key : makeHashKey, success(jshintedFile) { return jshintedFile.jshint.success; }, value(jshintedFile) { return { jshint : jshintedFile.jshint }; } } )) .pipe(jshint.reporter( 'default' )) });

API

pluginToCache

Target plugin, the output of which will be cached.

options

Options for gulp-cache plugin.

[Optional] Where to store the cache objects

Defaults to new Cache({ cacheDirName: 'gulp-cache' })

Create your own with new cache.Cache({ cacheDirName: 'custom-cache' })

[Optional] The name of the bucket which stores the cached objects

Defaults to default

[Optional] What to use to determine the uniqueness of an input file for this task.

Can return a string or a Promise that resolves to a string.

The result of this method is converted to a unique MD5 hash automatically; no need to do this yourself.

Defaults to file.contents if a Buffer, or undefined if a Stream.

[Optional] How to determine if the resulting file was successful.

Must return a truthy value that is used to determine whether to cache the result of the task. Promise is supported.

Defaults to true, so any task results will be cached.

[Optional] What to store as the cached result of the task.

Can be a function that returns an Object or a Promise that resolves to an Object.

Can also be set to a string that will be picked of the task result file.

The result of this method is run through JSON.stringify and stored in a temp file for later retrieval.

Defaults to 'contents' which will grab the resulting file.contents and store them as a string.

Clearing the cache

If you find yourself needing to clear the cache, there is a handy dandy cache.clearAll() method:

import cache from 'gulp-cache' ; gulp.task( 'clear' , () => cache.clearAll() );

You can then run it with gulp clear .

One-to-many caching

To support one-to-many caching in Your Gulp-plugin, you should:

Use clone method, to save _cachedKey property:

const outputFile1 = inputFile.clone({ contents : false }); const outputFile2 = inputFile.clone({ contents : false }); outputFile1.contents = new Buffer(...); outputFile2.contents = new Buffer(...); const outputFiles = [ outputFile1, outputFile2, ... ];

Or, do it manually:

const outputFiles = [ new Vinyl({..., _cachedKey : inputFile._cachedKey}), new Vinyl({..., _cachedKey : inputFile._cachedKey}), ... ];

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 - present Jacob Gable