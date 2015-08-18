openbase logo
gulp-bytediff

by Ben Briggs
1.0.0 (see all)

Readme

gulp-bytediff

Compare file sizes before and after your gulp build process.

Install

With npm do:

npm install gulp-bytediff --save-dev

Example

Take any gulp plugin, or series of gulp plugins, & see how much the build process impacted the file size. This example shows how much gulp-cssnano optimized a CSS file:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var bytediff = require('gulp-bytediff');
var cssnano = require('gulp-cssnano');

gulp.task('default', function() {
    gulp.src('main.css')
        .pipe(bytediff.start())
        .pipe(cssnano())
        .pipe(bytediff.stop())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./out'));
});

API

bytediff.start() or bytediff()

Creates a new property on the file object that saves its current size.

bytediff.stop(formatFunction)

Outputs the difference between the property saved with the start() method and the current file size.

Customise the output of this by using the format function. An example:

    // ...
    .pipe(bytediff.stop(function(data) {
        var difference = (data.savings > 0) ? ' smaller.' : ' larger.';
        return data.fileName + ' is ' + data.percent + '%' + difference;
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./out'));

The function gets passed an object with the following properties:

  • fileName
  • startSize
  • endSize
  • savings
  • percent

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. If you add functionality, then please add unit tests to cover it.

License

MIT © Ben Briggs

