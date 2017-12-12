Gulp 3 plugin for building out files for deployment. Good for swapping environmental variables like Google Analytics IDs, or just compiling static HTML files.

gulp-build uses HandleBars for templates, and supports helpers, partials, and layouts.

Version 0.5.0 was a big update. I moved away from using Underscore templates, and have added support for partials and layouts. Both partials and layouts must be passed in as strings, but a future update will bring support for file glob'ing.

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-build

Usage

Basic usage:

var build = require ( 'gulp-build' ); gulp.task( 'build' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'scripts/*.js' ) .pipe(build({ GA_ID : '123456' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) });

With helpers:

var build = require ( 'gulp-build' ); var options = { helpers : [{ name : 'addition' , fn : function ( a, b ) { return a + b; } }] }; gulp.task( 'build' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'pages/*.html' ) .pipe(build({ title : 'Some page' }, options)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) });

Helpers are regular Handlebars helpers or block helpers that your layout, partials, and templates can call.

For more information on Handlebars helpers, see http://handlebarsjs.com/#helpers and http://handlebarsjs.com/block_helpers.html.

With partials and a layout:

var build = require ( 'gulp-build' ); var options = { partials : [{ name : 'footer' , tpl : '<p>Copyright 2013</p>' }], layout : '<html><body>{{> body}}</body></html>' }; gulp.task( 'build' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'pages/*.html' ) .pipe(build({ title : 'Some page' }, options)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )) });

If your templates want to render partials, you just reference them as: {{> partialName}} .

If you use a layout, you need the {{> body}} tag for the plugin to know where to place your content. If you omit it, your compiled file will be missing the main content!

API

data

Templates vars passed down to HandleBars for compiling

Type: String

Default: null

Type: Array containing Objects

Default: []

A config object with partials would look like:

var options = { partials : [ { name : 'footer' , tpl : '<p>Copyright 2014</p>' }, { name : 'header' , tpl : '<h1>The Header!</h1>' } ] };

Your template could use those partials by using: {{> footer}} or {{> header}}

Access to handlebars instance to extend its own functional.

Contributing

I'd like to see other template frameworks get integrated. Frameworks like: ejs , Hogan and Mustache but I might not have time to get to these soon.

If you'd like to help out, just submit a pull request. Before submitting though, be sure to:

Update the README

Write new tests

Ensure previous tests don't break

Ensure jshint doesn't fail

doesn't fail Follow code layout/style

You can run tests and jshint with:

gulp lint gulp test

The default gulp task will run both of those.

Testing

Open a terminal in the directory containing gulp-build and then:

npm install gulp

The License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 TJ Eastmond

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.