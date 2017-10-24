NOTE: THIS PLUGIN IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED , checkout gulp-bro for a similar plugin, or the recipes by gulp team for reference on using browserify with gulp.

Package gulp-browserify Description Bundle modules with BrowserifyJS Node Version >= 0.9 Gulp Version 3.x

Usage

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-browserify

Example

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var browserify = require ( 'gulp-browserify' ); gulp.task( 'scripts' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/js/app.js' ) .pipe(browserify({ insertGlobals : true , debug : !gulp.env.production })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/js' )) });

Make sure to pipe only entry points. Browserify will take care of other dependencies for you.

Options

transform

Type : [String || function]

Specifies a pipeline of functions (or module names) through which the browserified bundle will be run. Check out the list of transforms on node-browserify.

Languages that compile to JavaScript

If you want to bundle files with extensions other than .js or .json , omit contents from streamed files and set extensions option.

Let's say you want to browserify CoffeeScript, install coffeeify and:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var browserify = require ( 'gulp-browserify' ); var rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); gulp.task( 'coffee' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/coffee/app.coffee' , { read : false }) .pipe(browserify({ transform : [ 'coffeeify' ], extensions : [ '.coffee' ] })) .pipe(rename( 'app.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/js' )) });

If you forget { read: false } , gulp-browserify will passes the contents stream of a incoming file to node-browserify. Then node-browserify names the stream as fake_xxx.js and process it. Some transforms such as coffeeify determines whether to transform files with extensions. That is why you need { read: false } for AltJS.

debug

Type : Boolean

Enable source map support. !gulp.env.production would work well.

extensions

Type: [String]

Array of extensions that you want to skip in require() calls in addition to .js and .json . Don't forget . .

With { extensions: ['.coffee'] } , you can't do require('app') . Instead, you have to do require('app.coffee') .

ignore

Type: [String]

Array of paths which should be passed to the ignore function of browserify.

resolve

Type: Function

Custom module name resolution function. From node-browserify documentation:

You can give browserify a custom opts.resolve() function or by default it uses browser-resolve .

Obviously, this function must implement the same API as browser-resolve.

Other Options

Any other options you provide will be passed through to browserify. This is useful for setting things like standalone or ignoreGlobals .

Custom options

nobuiltins

Remove builtins modules defined in lib/builtins.js (browserify module). opts.builtins must be not defined and opts.nobuiltins can be an Array of Strings or simply a String.

gulp.task( 'scripts' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'src/index.js' ]) .pipe(browserify({ nobuiltins : 'events querystring' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/js' )) });

Example configuration

gulp.task( 'scripts' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'src/index.js' ]) .pipe(browserify({ shim : { angular : { path : '/vendor/angular/angular.js' , exports : 'angular' }, 'angular-route' : { path : '/vendor/angular-route/angular-route.js' , exports : 'ngRoute' , depends : { angular : 'angular' } } } })) .pipe(concat( 'dest.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build' )) });

More information about configuring browserify-shim can be found here.

Events

Other than standard Node.js stream events, gulp-browserify emits its own events.

prebundle

.on( 'prebundle' , function ( bundler ) {})

Event triggered just before invoking bundler.bundle() and provides the bundler object to work with in the callback.

This is especially useful if you want to require() , external() or other methods of node-browserify.

gulp.task( 'scripts' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/js/app.js' ) .pipe(browserify({ insertGlobals : true , debug : !gulp.env.production })) .on( 'prebundle' , function ( bundle ) { bundle.external( 'domready' ); bundle.external( 'react' ); }) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build/js' )) });

postbundle

.on( 'postbundle' , function ( src ) {})

Event triggered after the bundle process is over and provides the bundled data as an argument to the callback.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Robo (deepak1556) https://github.com/deepak1556

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.