Gulp-src bower components files

gulp.src files from your bower components directory, using your bower.json configuration file. Bower expects package maintainers to add "ignore" attributes to their JSON (see reference), so you don't have to pull all files from dependencies.

"ignore" attributes aren't always set - gulp-bower-src also get that information from your local overrides , which is currently under discussion in the bower community.

For the time being, this gulp plugin does not support negate glob patterns in ignore. See issue isaacs/node-glob#62.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-bower-src

Overriding ignores in your bower.json

{ "name" : "myapp" , "description" : "My wonderful application" , "dependencies" : { "foo" : "~2.1" , "bar" : "~1.0" , "baz" : "*" }, "overrides" : { "foo" : { "ignore" : [ "test/**" ] }, "bar" : { "ignore" : [ "dist/**" , "src/**" ] } } }

Examples

Simply copy resources to dist/lib

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var bowerSrc = require ( 'gulp-bower-src' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { bowerSrc() .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist/lib' )); });

Copy resources to dist/lib and uglify non-minified JavaScript files on the fly