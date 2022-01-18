Use rules in the bower.json or implicit rules to normalize the files being copied out of bower_components so that a consistent and clean version of the bower dependencies can be checked into the repo. This is intended to work with main-bower-files.

INSTALL

npm install --save-dev gulp-bower-normalize

USAGE

Designed to work with main-bower-files as so:

gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { var bower = require ( 'main-bower-files' ); var bowerNormalizer = require ( 'gulp-bower-normalize' ); return gulp.src(bower(), { base : './bower_components' }) .pipe(bowerNormalizer({ bowerJson : './bower.json' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './bower_dependencies/' )) });

bower.json

{ name and otherstuff "dependencies" : { "dependency1" : "~1.0.1" "dependency2" : "~1.0.1" "dependency3" : "~1.0.1" "dependency4" : "~1.0.1" }, "overrides" : { "normalizeMulti" : [ { "dependencies" : [ "dependency1" , "dependency2" ], "normalize" : { "img" : [ "*.jpeg" , "*.png" , "*.jpg" ], "font" : [ "*.ttf" , "*.woff2" ] } }, { "dependencies" : [ "dependency2" , "dependency3" ], "normalize" : { "js" : [ "*.js" , "*.less" ], } }, { "dependencies" : [ "dependency2" ], "normalize" : { "js" : [ "*.*" ], } } ], "dependency1" : { "main" : "some.js" }, "dependency2" : { "main" : [ "some.js" , "some.css" ] }, "dependency3" : { "main" : [ "some.js" , "some.ext" , "some.css" ], "normalize" : { "js" : "*.js" , "css" : [ "*.ext" , "*.css" ] } } } }

Note: Comments are not valid JSON, so if you're copying this, you'll need to remove them.

API

Type: string Default: process.cwd()

Path to search for the bower.json file in.

Type: string Default: ./bower.json

Path to bower.json that overrides will come from. This should be relative to options.BasePath .

Type: boolean Default: false

Option to remove the component level folders. This would turn /lib/jquery/js/jquery.js into /lib/js/jquery.js .

Note: If your components have files with the same name then only one of them will be included in the results.

Type: boolean Default: false

Option to put the type folder on top of the hierarchy. This would turn /lib/jquery/js/jquery.js into /lib/js/jquery/jquery.js .

Type: boolean Default: false

This option allows a multi-level path on the normalization destination. This allows matching similar to the following:

"dependency7" : { "main" : [ "some.js" , "some/other.js" ], "normalize" : { "js" : "*.js" , "js/some" : "**/some/*.js" } }

Note: This will not work in conjunction with the flatten option.

Frequently Asked Questions

Unexpected folder normalization

Be aware of your JSON keys of the normalize property of your bower.json .

Only unique JSON keys could be parsed correctly into your expected destination folder structure.

Example

This could lead to unexpected normalization

"normalize" : { "." : "**/*.scss" , "." : "**/*.js" }

The right expression should be

"normalize" : { "." : [ "**/*.scss" , "**/*.js" ] }

License

MIT © Myles Bostwick