gulp-bootlint

by Jürg Hunziker
1.1.1 (see all)

A gulp wrapper for Bootlint, the HTML linter for Bootstrap projects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

gulp-bootlint

npm version Build Status

A gulp wrapper for Bootlint, the HTML linter for Bootstrap projects.

Requirements

  • Node.js >= 10.x

First steps

If you are familiar with gulp just install the plugin from npm with the following command:

npm install gulp-bootlint --save-dev

Otherwise check out the Getting Started guide of gulp first.

Create a new gulp task

After installing the plugin you can create a new gulp task in your gulpfile.js like this:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var bootlint = require('gulp-bootlint');

gulp.task('bootlint', function() {
  return gulp.src('./index.html')
    .pipe(bootlint());
});

Options

You can pass the following options as a single object when calling the bootlint plugin.

options.stoponerror

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Stops the gulp task if there are errors in the linted file.

options.stoponwarning

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Stops the gulp task if there are warnings in the linted file.

options.disabledIds

  • Type: String[]
  • Default: []

Array of bootlint problem ID codes (as Strings) to explicitly ignore.

options.issues

  • Type: Array of LintWarning and LintError objects
  • Default: []

All found issues (Objects of type LintWarning and LintError) are stored in this array. You can access and use them after executing this module.

The classes LintWarning and LintError are described here https://github.com/twbs/bootlint#api-documentation.

options.reportFn

  • Type: Function
  • Parameter:
    • Object file - File with linting error.
    • Object lint - Linting error.
    • Boolean isError - True if current linting problem is an error.
    • Boolean isWarning - True if current linting problem is a warning.
    • Object errorLocation - Error location in file.

A function that will log out the lint errors to the console. Only use this if you want to customize how the lint errors are reported. If desired, this can be turned off entirely by setting reportFn: false.

options.summaryReportFn

  • Type: Function
  • Parameter:
    • Object file - File which was linted.
    • Integer errorCount - Total count of errors in the file.
    • Integer warningCount - Total count of warnings in the file.

A function that will log out the final lint error/warning summary to the console. Only use this if you want to customize how this is reported. If desired, this can be turned off entirely by setting summaryReportFn: false.

Example of options usage:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var bootlint = require('gulp-bootlint');

gulp.task('bootlint', function () {
  var fileIssues = [];
  return gulp.src('./index.html')
    .pipe(bootlint({
      stoponerror: true,
      stoponwarning: true,
      disabledIds: ['W009', 'E007'],
      issues: fileIssues,
      reportFn: function (file, lint, isError, isWarning, errorLocation) {
        var message = (isError) ? 'ERROR! - ' : 'WARN! - ';
        if (errorLocation) {
          message += file.path + ' (line:' + (errorLocation.line + 1) + ', col:' + (errorLocation.column + 1) + ') [' + lint.id + '] ' + lint.message;
        } else {
          message += file.path + ': ' + lint.id + ' ' + lint.message;
        }
        console.log(message);
      },
      summaryReportFn: function(file, errorCount, warningCount) {
        if (errorCount > 0 || warningCount > 0) {
          console.log('please fix the ' + errorCount + ' errors and ' + warningCount + ' warnings in ' + file.path);
        } else {
          console.log('No problems found in ' + file.path);
        }
      },
    }));
});

Log level

To set the log level please use the LOG_LEVEL environment variable before starting your gulp task:

$ LOG_LEVEL=error npm run gulp

Available log levels are listed here: https://github.com/medikoo/log#available-log-levels

Changelog

  • 2021-05-10 - v1.1.1
    • Dropped support for Node.js versions < 10
    • Updated merge package to v2.1.1
    • Updated through2 package to v4.0.2
    • Bumped dependency versions:
      • Updated eslint package to v7.26.0
      • Updated eslint-config-gulp package to v5.0.1
      • Updated mocha package to v8.4.0
      • Updated vinyl package to v2.2.1
  • 2020-05-07 - v1.1.0
    • Updated bootlint to v1.1.0
    • Bumped other dependency versions:
      • Updated eslint-config-gulp package to v4.0.0
      • Updated mocha package to v7.1.2
  • 2019-12-12 - v1.0.0
    • Updated bootlint to v1.0.0
    • Updated log package to v6.0.0
    • Dropped loglevel option since it's not supported anymore by the new log package. To set the log level please use the LOG_LEVEL environment variable before running your gulp task (see: https://github.com/tschortsch/gulp-bootlint#log-level).
    • Bumped other dependency versions
  • 2019-06-26 - v0.11.0
    • Dropped support for Node.js versions < 8
    • Updated Bootlint to v0.16.6
    • Bumped dependency versions
  • 2018-12-15 - v0.10.2: Bumped dependency versions
  • 2018-10-02 - v0.10.1: Updated bootlint to v0.15.1 / Bumped dependency versions
  • 2018-04-24 - v0.9.0: Replaced deprecated gulp-util (thanks to TheDancingCode)
  • 2017-02-01 - v0.8.1: Bumped dependency versions
  • 2016-05-24 - v0.8.0: Possibility to provide array where found issues are stored
  • 2016-04-12 - v0.7.2: Bumped dependency versions
  • 2015-11-25 - v0.7.1: Updated Bootlint to v0.14.2
  • 2015-11-16 - v0.7.0: Updated Bootlint to v0.14.1 / Added options to define reporters (thx @chrismbarr) / Bumped dependency versions
  • 2015-07-28 - v0.6.4: Bumped dependency versions
  • 2015-06-21 - v0.6.0: Added option to define log level
  • 2015-06-18 - v0.5.1: Bumped dependency versions
  • 2015-04-28 - v0.5.0: Added parameters to stop task on error or warning
  • 2015-04-25 - v0.4.0: Updated Bootlint to v0.12.0 / Bumped other dependency versions
  • 2015-02-24 - v0.3.0: Updated Bootlint to v0.11.0 / Bumped other dependency versions
  • 2015-01-26 - v0.2.3: Updated Bootlint to v0.10.0
  • 2015-01-07 - v0.2.2: Updated dependencies
  • 2015-01-01 - v0.2.1: Code cleanup
  • 2015-01-01 - v0.2.0: Updated Bootlint to v0.9.1
  • 2015-01-01 - v0.1.1: Fail on linting errors
  • 2014-11-23 - v0.1.0: First public release

