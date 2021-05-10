A gulp wrapper for Bootlint, the HTML linter for Bootstrap projects.
If you are familiar with gulp just install the plugin from npm with the following command:
npm install gulp-bootlint --save-dev
Otherwise check out the Getting Started guide of gulp first.
After installing the plugin you can create a new gulp task in your
gulpfile.js like this:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var bootlint = require('gulp-bootlint');
gulp.task('bootlint', function() {
return gulp.src('./index.html')
.pipe(bootlint());
});
You can pass the following options as a single object when calling the bootlint plugin.
Boolean
false
Stops the gulp task if there are errors in the linted file.
Boolean
false
Stops the gulp task if there are warnings in the linted file.
String[]
[]
Array of bootlint problem ID codes (as
Strings) to explicitly ignore.
Array of
LintWarning and
LintError objects
[]
All found issues (Objects of type
LintWarning and
LintError) are stored in this array.
You can access and use them after executing this module.
The classes
LintWarning and
LintError are described here https://github.com/twbs/bootlint#api-documentation.
Function
Object file - File with linting error.
Object lint - Linting error.
Boolean isError - True if current linting problem is an error.
Boolean isWarning - True if current linting problem is a warning.
Object errorLocation - Error location in file.
A function that will log out the lint errors to the console. Only use this if you want to customize how the lint errors are reported.
If desired, this can be turned off entirely by setting
reportFn: false.
Function
Object file - File which was linted.
Integer errorCount - Total count of errors in the file.
Integer warningCount - Total count of warnings in the file.
A function that will log out the final lint error/warning summary to the console. Only use this if you want to customize how this is reported.
If desired, this can be turned off entirely by setting
summaryReportFn: false.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var bootlint = require('gulp-bootlint');
gulp.task('bootlint', function () {
var fileIssues = [];
return gulp.src('./index.html')
.pipe(bootlint({
stoponerror: true,
stoponwarning: true,
disabledIds: ['W009', 'E007'],
issues: fileIssues,
reportFn: function (file, lint, isError, isWarning, errorLocation) {
var message = (isError) ? 'ERROR! - ' : 'WARN! - ';
if (errorLocation) {
message += file.path + ' (line:' + (errorLocation.line + 1) + ', col:' + (errorLocation.column + 1) + ') [' + lint.id + '] ' + lint.message;
} else {
message += file.path + ': ' + lint.id + ' ' + lint.message;
}
console.log(message);
},
summaryReportFn: function(file, errorCount, warningCount) {
if (errorCount > 0 || warningCount > 0) {
console.log('please fix the ' + errorCount + ' errors and ' + warningCount + ' warnings in ' + file.path);
} else {
console.log('No problems found in ' + file.path);
}
},
}));
});
To set the log level please use the
LOG_LEVEL environment variable before starting your gulp task:
$ LOG_LEVEL=error npm run gulp
Available log levels are listed here: https://github.com/medikoo/log#available-log-levels
merge package to v2.1.1
through2 package to v4.0.2
eslint package to v7.26.0
eslint-config-gulp package to v5.0.1
mocha package to v8.4.0
vinyl package to v2.2.1
bootlint to v1.1.0
eslint-config-gulp package to v4.0.0
mocha package to v7.1.2
bootlint to v1.0.0
log package to v6.0.0
loglevel option since it's not supported anymore by the new
log package.
To set the log level please use the
LOG_LEVEL environment variable before running your gulp task (see: https://github.com/tschortsch/gulp-bootlint#log-level).