Gulp plugin which splits CSS files suitably for Internet Explorer < 10.
This is the a Gulp wrapper around bless.js (see blesscss.com).
npm install gulp-bless
var gulp = require('gulp');
var bless = require('gulp-bless');
gulp.task('css', function() {
gulp.src('style.css')
.pipe(bless())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./splitCSS'));
});
gulp.task('default', ['watch']);
// Rerun the task when a file changes
gulp.task('watch', function () {
gulp.watch('./css/*.css', ['css']);
});
imports - A boolean (which defaults to
true). Determines whether or not the first chunk / "blessed" file
@imports the others.
cacheBuster - A boolean (which defaults to
true). If
imports is
true, this will add a random query parameter value to prevent against aggressive caching.
log - A boolean (which defaults to
false). Logs a small bit of information about the process.
suffix - Either a string or a function (which defaults to
"-blessed").
If it is a string then it will be appended to the original file name before the index. E.g.
//Assume you have long.css that is to be splitted into 3 parts, following code will
//produce 3 files: long.css, long-part1.css, long-part2.css
gulp.src('long.css')
.pipe(bless{
suffix: '-part'
})
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
If it is a function then whatever returned by the function is appended to the original file name. The function takes in a 1-based index E.g.
//Assume you have long.css that is to be splitted into 3 parts, following code will
//produce 3 files: long.css, long-functionpart1.css, long-functionpart2.css
gulp.src('long.css')
.pipe(bless{
suffix: function(index) {
return "-functionpart" + index;
}
})
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
Example:
gulp.src('long.css')
.pipe(bless({
imports: false
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
You should minify your CSS after it goes through gulp-bless. See BlessCSS/bless#90 as to why.
Yes. This can be used with gulp-sourcemaps.