Gulp plugin which splits CSS files suitably for Internet Explorer < 10.

This is the a Gulp wrapper around bless.js (see blesscss.com).

Installation

npm install gulp-bless

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var bless = require ( 'gulp-bless' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'style.css' ) .pipe(bless()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './splitCSS' )); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'watch' ]); gulp.task( 'watch' , function ( ) { gulp.watch( './css/*.css' , [ 'css' ]); });

imports - A boolean (which defaults to true ). Determines whether or not the first chunk / "blessed" file @import s the others.

cacheBuster - A boolean (which defaults to true ). If imports is true , this will add a random query parameter value to prevent against aggressive caching.

log - A boolean (which defaults to false ). Logs a small bit of information about the process.

suffix - Either a string or a function (which defaults to "-blessed" ). If it is a string then it will be appended to the original file name before the index. E.g. gulp.src( 'long.css' ) .pipe(bless{ suffix : '-part' }) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )); If it is a function then whatever returned by the function is appended to the original file name. The function takes in a 1-based index E.g. gulp.src( 'long.css' ) .pipe(bless{ suffix : function ( index ) { return "-functionpart" + index; } }) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' ));



Example:

gulp.src( 'long.css' ) .pipe(bless({ imports : false })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' ))

About minification

You should minify your CSS after it goes through gulp-bless. See BlessCSS/bless#90 as to why.

Does this support sourcemaps?

Yes. This can be used with gulp-sourcemaps.

